BREAKING: Judge rejects defendant's bid for a new trial in San Diego/Tijuana kidnapping and murder case
Five defendants total have been convicted in the 2020 case, which started over about 3 pounds of stolen meth
  
Class action complaint filed in San Diego challenges immigration arrests at the downtown federal courthouse
Court documents cite previous Department of Homeland Security guidance that limits enforcement actions that can be taken on court property
  
'I just did it out of being frightened.' Preliminary hearing adds details about Venezuelan national charged with attempting to murder HSI…
A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Nebraska, where the defendant was approached by agents who had a warrant to take him into custody for removal…
  
