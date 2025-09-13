luke harold's substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Border mapping project
CBP corruption
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
BREAKING: Judge rejects defendant's bid for a new trial in San Diego/Tijuana kidnapping and murder case
Five defendants total have been convicted in the 2020 case, which started over about 3 pounds of stolen meth
22 hrs ago
•
Luke Harold
6
Class action complaint filed in San Diego challenges immigration arrests at the downtown federal courthouse
Court documents cite previous Department of Homeland Security guidance that limits enforcement actions that can be taken on court property
Sep 9
•
Luke Harold
7
2
'I just did it out of being frightened.' Preliminary hearing adds details about Venezuelan national charged with attempting to murder HSI…
A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Nebraska, where the defendant was approached by agents who had a warrant to take him into custody for removal…
Sep 8
•
Luke Harold
6
August 2025
As immigration enforcement intensifies, assault charges against federal agents rise in Los Angeles
PACER data gives a small sample size. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and it remains to be seen whether some of the charges will stick.
Aug 31
•
Luke Harold
8
Old videos and AI are fueling protest misinformation on TikTok
Bots and other accounts are using 'LA music festival 2025' captions and hashtags to boost misleading posts that make it look like thousands of people…
Aug 11
•
Luke Harold
12
Still waiting to see if the judge in a cross-border murder case will grant the defense's motion for a new trial
The fifth defendant in the case was found guilty in March, but one of the jurors received an odd text that the defendant's attorney says tainted the…
Aug 9
•
Luke Harold
10
July 2025
Protesters file legal claims against LAPD over injuries and property damage caused during June demonstrations
City records show claims seeking damages ranging from thousands of dollars to $5 million stemming from No Kings Day and other protests in Downtown L.A…
Jul 25
•
Luke Harold
6
1
Defense claims juror misconduct in cross-border drug/murder conviction
Mystery text to Juror No. 1 prompts motion for new trial by the attorney of Brian Alexis Patron Lopez, who was found guilty for his role in the…
Jul 16
•
Luke Harold
8
1
June 2025
A rundown of the federal charges filed against protesters in Los Angeles
From assaulting/impeding federal officers to possessing “unregistered destructive devices,” charges have been filed against some of the protesters in…
Jun 26
•
Luke Harold
13
1
Pics from the No Kings protest in Downtown Los Angeles
Following last week's ICE protest, police were back with more tear gas, more flash bangs and now horses
Jun 15
•
Luke Harold
14
Pics from the Downtown Los Angeles protest over recent ICE operations
Tear gas, flash bangs, shattered CHP windshields, at least three Waymo vehicles engulfed in flames, and other sights from City Hall and the 101 freeway
Jun 9
•
Luke Harold
18
8
May 2025
A juror received a mysterious text before convicting a drug trafficker in San Diego kidnapping/murder case, now the defense might want a new…
Brian Alexis Patron Lopez was found guilty for his role in killing a 19-year-old San Diego resident over about 2-3 pounds of meth. Then the text message…
May 28
•
Luke Harold
11
3
© 2025 Luke Harold
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts