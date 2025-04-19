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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Apr 23, 2025

If these criminal individuals are not legal residents of the United States, they should be subject to deportation in accordance with immigration laws. Additionally, if they hold only temporary status and not U.S. citizenship, their residency status should be revoked!

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