I was doing some traveling in Pakistan, including Taxila to see the Buddhist ruins, where unfortunately we were not allowed to cook …

Taxila, Pakistan (Luke Harold)

… so I missed the trial of Brian Alexis Patron Lopez, who faced charges related to the 2020 kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old San Diego resident. As much as I dislike using this space to write about things that are already all over the internet, I have been following this case all along and felt compelled to follow through on this final installment (pending the epilogues that may come in the form of sentencing and post-trial motions).