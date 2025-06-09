Pics from the Downtown Los Angeles protest over recent ICE operations
Tear gas, flash bangs, shattered CHP windshields, at least three Waymo vehicles engulfed in flames, and other sights from City Hall and the 101 freeway
Protesters gathered in Downtown Los Angeles following ICE operations in nearby Paramount the day before. According to NBC News, there were at least 56 arrests from protests over last weekend.
President Trump also said he’s sending 2,000 National Guard troops to L.A., but Sunday near L.A. City Hall there appeared to be only LAPD and California Highway Patrol.
Here are some photos I took:
4:13 p.m. — Protesters confront California Highway Patrol on the 101 freeway near City Hall.
The stretch of road was closed off to cars throughout the day.
4:29 p.m. — California Highway Patrol starts to force protesters up the exit ramp to Aliso Street.
Using smoke grenades, tear gas and flash bangs, CHP gradually herded the crowd back and up toward the overpass. Several protesters threw water bottles and other debris at police from the streets above. A few were arrested on the freeway.
5:15 p.m. — Protesters set fire to at least three Waymo vehicles.
On Los Angeles Street, north side of the 101. (edit from earlier version: there were apparently more than three.)
5:53 p.m. — Confrontation between protesters on the Temple Street side of City Hall and LAPD officers across the street.
LAPD shot rubber bullets at the crowd, sometimes even as cars drove through the line of fire along Main Street. A protester at one point threw some kind of firework that exploded in the middle of the officers, leaving them briefly engulfed in smoke. LAPD responded with a barrage of rubber bullet fire.
6:45 p.m. — Protests started throwing large rocks and scooters at CHP vehicles on the 101.
They appeared to get the rocks from the landscaping along the sides of the road.
Other coverage:
ICE protests turn violent in downtown L.A., local officials blame Trump — KTLA
Police order protesters to leave downtown Los Angeles as Trump says 'bring in the troops' — BBC
The Waymo cars getting torched really stood out. Feels like the protest wasn’t just about ICE,it’s about people pushing back on anything that feels like control, whether it’s police or tech.
One thing I noticed,Trump said 2,000 National Guard were coming, but it looks like only LAPD and CHP were actually on the ground. Not sure if that’s a delay or on purpose. Anyone there see signs of Guard troops at all?
Excellent coverage! The photo of the police horses is just soo sad and telling, with the horses wearing eye shields. I guess the LAPD is more concerned with their horses suffering from the effects of tear gas than they are human beings suffering from it.
Power to the people! Go home ICE!