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Blanca's avatar
Blanca
Jun 10, 2025

The Waymo cars getting torched really stood out. Feels like the protest wasn’t just about ICE,it’s about people pushing back on anything that feels like control, whether it’s police or tech.

One thing I noticed,Trump said 2,000 National Guard were coming, but it looks like only LAPD and CHP were actually on the ground. Not sure if that’s a delay or on purpose. Anyone there see signs of Guard troops at all?

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
Jun 11, 2025

Excellent coverage! The photo of the police horses is just soo sad and telling, with the horses wearing eye shields. I guess the LAPD is more concerned with their horses suffering from the effects of tear gas than they are human beings suffering from it.

Power to the people! Go home ICE!

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