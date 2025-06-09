Protesters gathered in Downtown Los Angeles following ICE operations in nearby Paramount the day before. According to NBC News, there were at least 56 arrests from protests over last weekend.

President Trump also said he’s sending 2,000 National Guard troops to L.A., but Sunday near L.A. City Hall there appeared to be only LAPD and California Highway Patrol.

Here are some photos I took:

4:13 p.m. — Protesters confront California Highway Patrol on the 101 freeway near City Hall.

The stretch of road was closed off to cars throughout the day.

4:29 p.m. — California Highway Patrol starts to force protesters up the exit ramp to Aliso Street.

Using smoke grenades, tear gas and flash bangs, CHP gradually herded the crowd back and up toward the overpass. Several protesters threw water bottles and other debris at police from the streets above. A few were arrested on the freeway.

5:15 p.m. — Protesters set fire to at least three Waymo vehicles.

On Los Angeles Street, north side of the 101. (edit from earlier version: there were apparently more than three.)

5:53 p.m. — Confrontation between protesters on the Temple Street side of City Hall and LAPD officers across the street.

LAPD shot rubber bullets at the crowd, sometimes even as cars drove through the line of fire along Main Street. A protester at one point threw some kind of firework that exploded in the middle of the officers, leaving them briefly engulfed in smoke. LAPD responded with a barrage of rubber bullet fire.

6:45 p.m. — Protests started throwing large rocks and scooters at CHP vehicles on the 101.

They appeared to get the rocks from the landscaping along the sides of the road.

Other coverage: