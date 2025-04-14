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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
Apr 15, 2025

These figures are astonishing... Can you imagine such a corrupt policing agency operating in your hometown or city? Why do we put up with these crooks? I guess they pay off their superiors, politicians, and others to stay quiet, huh?

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