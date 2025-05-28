luke harold's substack

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
May 29, 2025

Wow, that is weird receiving a text message like that. And nobody outside the court knew the jurors' cell phone numbers... Sounds like an inside job to me!

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GoodBooks's avatar
GoodBooks
May 28, 2025

Thanks for the good work reporting this.

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