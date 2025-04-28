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areader's avatar
areader
May 24, 2025

Michael Connelly's Novel -The Black Ice

Calexico and Mexicali figure in this novel

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Brian Berger's avatar
Brian Berger
Apr 30, 2025

https://justice4all.substack.com/p/doj-fbi-and-congress-role-in-the?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-us-doj-and-fbi-927?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662

Corruption has consequences. NC is "The DA Rape, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy State of America" with US DOJ & FBI collusion:

https://justice4all.substack.com/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, child abuse, political violence by N.C. judicial, LEO & gov't officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.

Sexual abuse of children, violence toward political “threats” to corruption, aided by NC & Federal gov't “trusted” institutions, zero integrity media is normal...the traumatized victims & grieving families DO NOT MATTER in NC.

District Attorney Office's used for rape, theft of taxpayer funds, child abuse, sadistic violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI.

The same FBI that has and continues to aid and collude in criminal misconduct "Under color of law," subverting with violence representative democracy, Rule of Law, Constitutional & civil rights, due process, whistleblower protections, protection of minors from abuse & sexual violence trauma, engaging in sadistic brutality, torture, deprivation of basic rights, and deliberate, dehumanizing torment of crime victims (including minors).

The FBI aggressively, criminally, utilizes violence, torture and a corrupt, broken judicial system as evil as the FBI & officials who relish evil, subverting Rule of Law, Due Process, democratic government & childhood innocence for corrupt allies of these irredeemable institutions for aiding embezzlement of public funds, armed violence, brutality, extortion, retaliation & persistent horrific, violently criminal acts. Innocent victims are subjected to lifetime trauma, a fate worse than death, cheered by NC citizens.

Followed by life-ruining attacks on families, businesses, and reputations, using bribed media, LEO, clergy, political parties & officials to torture, brutalize & extort under penalty of death, by corrupt judges, armed deputies operating as hit squads under the DA & Sheriff.

This pattern has been repeated for decades. Smeared victims have never engaged in crime except the "invented stories" of fake news whores colluding to destroy opponents to corruption & proponents of democracy, justice, law-and-order & public service with allied US DOJ & FBI thugs in violation of mission, Oath, laws & morality.

Evidence provided upon request.

https://justice4all.substack.com/p/cape-fear-the-corruption-and-political?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Child sexual abuse, anti-democratic terrorism rewarded by NC, aided by Federal “partners” US DOJ, FBI, Congress, media. Rapes by DA Benjamin & Jon David, Roy Cooper & Josh Stein, thefts from the most disadvantaged children & smear campaigns using those public funds are normal in NC unlike fiscal discipline, emergency management, fixing a broken justice system or "public" policies.

HOLD OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR YEARS OF VIOLENT CRIMINAL ABUSES OF POWER.

Replace the U.S. Dept. of Justice and FBI, complicit in corruption, violence & misconduct at every level, top-down.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8hwgrz6zMY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwKioTi6-Oo

https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-us-doj-and-fbi-927?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662

Corruption has consequences. DA Rapes, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy Armed Attacks w/US DOJ & FBI AID: https://justice4all.substack.com/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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