Almost four months after the murder of a Calexico resident and her unborn child, the FBI will not provide an update on whether any charges have been filed against her boyfriend; Mexican authorities identified him as a suspect, but arrested him on an outstanding warrant for drug charges.

The murder took place at the end of January in Mexicali, Mexico, and the FBI began investigating.

The victim, Michelle Herrera, traveled with her boyfriend, Danny Ochoa-Figueroa, to Mexicali on Jan. 19, according to a search warrant that describes an FBI interview with Herrera’s sister.

Ochoa has faced charges in the U.S. three times before: once in June 2016 for smuggling 12.18 kilos of meth across the border and again in May 2020 for smuggling 28.28 kilos. He got three years in prison the first time and four years the second time, court records show.

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On Christmas Eve 2023, Ochoa was charged with escaping from federal custody after he got permission for a temporary release from a halfway house but failed to return. He reached a plea deal in February 2024 that basically just sent him back to prison for the remainder of his meth-smuggling sentence.

In July 2024, Ochoa began a supervised release from prison.

In December 2024, after the California Highway Patrol pulled him over for running a stop sign, he admitted that he was under the influence of meth. His supervised release was then modified to require 60 days in a halfway house.

About one month later, Ochoa and Herrera, who were engaged to be married on Feb. 1, were in Mexicali.

The FBI said in the search warrant that Herrera’s mother monitored her location and noticed she was not moving and not responding to calls. The mother and sister went to Mexicali and reported her missing after they couldn’t find her.

Mexicali police found Herrera’s body covered in black jackets after receiving a call “from a concerned citizen that stated there was a deceased female at a construction site,” according to the search warrant. Police thought there had been a vehicle collision before taking note of her various injuries and suspecting murder.

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That night they questioned Ochoa, who was at a nearby gas station, according to the search warrant. He denied knowing Herrera, but police in Mexico found a ring with “Michelle” engraved in it at the gas station. They also found a keychain with the names “Danny” and “Michelle,” a used pregnancy test and “other female accessories” in a vehicle search.

“This information indicated FIGUEROA had lied to the Mexicali Police regarding his association to AF1,” said the search warrant, referring to Herrera as Adult Female 1.

The search warrant also mentions that Ochoa had a warrant in Mexico for drug trafficking, which Mexicali police arrested him for. He was taken to Cereso Jail in Mexicali on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth.

I have not yet been able to determine if he’s still there, or if there will be any charges against Ochoa or anyone else on either side of the border related to the murder. There is no criminal complaint publicly available in U.S. federal court as of this posting.

I asked the FBI if they knew whether Ochoa is still imprisoned in Mexico, whether extradition is in the works and whether he will face charges in the U.S.

An FBI public affairs official responded: “Thank you for your email. We decline to comment.”