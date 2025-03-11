Back in January, one day before everyone else, I wrote about a U.S. Navy sailor on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego who has been charged with selling fentanyl that caused the death of one of his shipmates.

That Navy sailor, Bailey Szramowski, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Feb. 18. He was released on bond for $10,000 with conditions including that he remain in San Diego County (with travel to his home state of Pennsylvania ok if it’s pre-approved).

Now it turns out there’s a second defendant in the case.

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Since the January complaint, which listed only Szramowski as the defendant, there was a grand jury indictment posted Feb. 14 that listed Szramowski and the second defendant, Johnnese H. Poomaihealani, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances:

Beginning on a date unknown, and continuing up to and including February 2023, within the Southern District of California, and elsewhere, defendants BAILEY A. SZRAMOWSKI and JOHNNESE H. POOMAIHEALANI, and others known and unknown to the grand jury, knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed with each other to distribute: (1) a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of N-phenyl-N-[1-(2-phenylethyl)-4-piperidinyl] propanamide (commonly known as fentanyl), a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and (2) a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Szramowski is also charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. A little more than two years ago, a USS Abraham Lincoln sailor identified as A.N. in the January complaint died from acute fentanyl intoxication while on leave and staying with his aunt and uncle in San Leandro, California.

Days after that, there was another USS Lincoln sailor who was hospitalized because of a drug overdose, but survived after treatment for opiate overdoses, including acute fentanyl intoxication.

That sailor, identified as C.L. in court documents, told NCIS investigators that A.N. and Szramowski “had been actively selling Percocet pills (likely counterfeit M30 pills) to other sailors, including himself, for approximately the prior year,” according to the January complaint.

Poomaihealani, who is out of custody pending a March 13 deadline for her bond paperwork, pleaded not guilty at a Feb. 27 arraignment.

It’s unclear at the moment who Poomaihealani is exactly. The January complaint that charged only Szramokski mentioned “an NCIS investigation of drug distribution activities on the USS Abraham Lincoln,” but there are no court documents as of now that elaborate on Poomaihealani’s identity. I’ve reached out to Poomaihealani’s attorney, the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Navy to try to get confirmation.

Marine Corps Times reported that Szramowski arrived at the US Abraham Lincoln in May 2021 following boot camp and surface combat systems training at Naval Station Great Lakes. Then he was promoted to logistics specialist third class in June 2024.

His current status with the Navy is unclear, but I’ve reached out to his attorneys and the Navy to try to figure that out.

A pretrial hearing for Szramowski and Poomaihealani is scheduled for March 21.