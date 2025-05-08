USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Arabian Sea, taken June 2012. (Official Navy Page; Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua E. Walters/U.S. Navy)

In January, I wrote about Bailey Szramowski, a logistics specialist third class on the USS Abraham Lincoln, was charged with distributing fentanyl that led to the January 2023 death of another Lincoln sailor.

A month later, a grand jury brought charges against a second defendant, Johnnese H. Poomaihealani. Based on court filings, it wasn’t clear who she was or whether she was also in the Navy. And none of the relevant parties in the case responded to my requests for comment at the time.

But now, a Navy spokesperson and a recent court document have confirmed that Poomaihealani is not only a master at arms petty officer third class in the Navy, but also Szramowski’s wife.

Only Szramowski faces the fentanyl resulting in death charges. Szramowski and Poomaihealani are both charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl and cocaine.

The sailor who died in 2023 was on leave in San Leandro with his aunt and uncle before dying from acute fentanyl intoxication, prosecutors allege. Shortly after that, another sailor overdosed but survived. He told NCIS investigators that the sailor who died “had been actively selling Percocet pills (likely counterfeit M30 pills)” to other sailors with Szramowski.

The allegations initially came before the military’s Uniform Code of Military Justice system before the case went to U.S. District Court in San Diego.

Lt. Cmdr. Karl Schonberg, a public affairs officer with the USS Lincoln, said in an email: “Due to the complexity of the case, as well as a mix of civilian and military involvement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office requested transfer to their jurisdiction.”

Schonberg also said that Szramowski “has been separated from the Navy,” and that Poomaihealani was not stationed on the USS Lincoln so he could not confirm her status. The court document linked above, filed by Poomaihealani’s attorney, said she had been stationed in San Diego.

Schonberg said the USS Lincoln “conducted a command-level investigation” in cooperation with NCIS when the allegations surfaced, in addition to “a command-wide urinalysis following initial reports.”

“The Abraham Lincoln is committed to maintaining the Navy’s ‘zero tolerance, drug use policy,” Schonberg continued in the email. “This includes random urinalysis across the command, random inspections of bags and belongings upon entry to the ship, living-quarters inspections and regular education on drug use. Due to the nature of the case, NCIS conducted a separate criminal investigation. The USS Abraham Lincoln fully cooperated and supported the investigation. For specific findings from the criminal investigation, please refer to NCIS.”

An NCIS spokesperson previously told me NCIS will not comment until the legal proceedings have concluded.

I filed a FOIA request for the NCIS investigative files on Szramowski and the sailor who died in January 2023; I was told those records “are currently exempt from disclosure because the investigations are still pending.”

I also FOIA’d any investigative records related to drug usage on the USS Lincoln between January 2022 and January 2023; I was told that a “final release” is not possible now, but I should be getting “all releasable information in approximately 6 to 8 weeks” (possibly longer if there needs to be coordination with other agencies.

Asked whether there have been any statements or directives to the Navy sailors on the USS Lincoln in the aftermath of the charges, Schonberg said:

“Every command provides mandatory Drug Alcohol Prevention and Awareness (DAPA) training at command-level introductory courses for all Sailor check-ins and quarterly briefings. DoD sponsored drug and alcohol awareness courses are always available at commands. Additionally Chaplains and qualified professionals are available to Sailors and their families, leadership is also encouraged to take an active role with Sailors at every level.”