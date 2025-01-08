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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 8, 2025Edited

I wish they would stop fentanyl at its source. Cut the head off the snake. 🐍

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Johnny Rochat - NorCal's avatar
Johnny Rochat - NorCal
Jan 8, 2025

Of all the administrative exams I had to do as a Navy physician in San Diego, my favorite was the separation physical for illicit drug use. I was always happy to be there, and that seemed to surprise many of them. So I explained to them how weak their behaviors made the entire defense force, and potentially all of our lives. I explained to them that I and their fellow sailors would have had their back, but they had demonstrated they would not have had anyone else’s back. Having no respect for their fellow sailors, they sure did not deserve any respect now. So really, I would say, it’s in the entire country’s best interest that they be given a dishonorable discharge from the military and it was my privilege to help that happen. Finally, I urged them to seriously get help, and some resources.

A nuclear aircraft carrier. What could go wrong?

My idiot boss at Kaiser years later pompously told us all that he had just read John Krakauer’ Into Thin Air and that the takeaway was that we are strong as a team. I replied, no, the takeaway is that we are only as strong as our weakest link.

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