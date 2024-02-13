luke harold's substack

luke harold's substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Lieder's avatar
Tim Lieder
May 12, 2025

So he goes to jail for beating up and almost killing his wife and he gets multiple blowjobs? Must be a very manipulative bastard.

Reply
Share
Tim Lieder's avatar
Tim Lieder
May 12, 2025

Damn. He sounds like an evil fucker who seduced a prison guard to get preferential treatment.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Luke Harold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture