“Otay Mesa Detention” by Colin PDX on Flickr

A federal case manager who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a detainee at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego is having her location tracked as a condition of her pretrial release, per the orders of a judge. She also has to abide by a curfew.

That federal employee, San Diego resident Shantal Hernandez, had been working for the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman. In that role, she was responsible for monitoring immigration detention standards. The federal governments now alleges that she abused her power by having an ongoing sexual relationship with an Iraqi national who was set to be deported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges in August, after I asked them whether the charges even existed.

The alleged victim has since been released from custody and is living in California, according to a court transcript. I’m refraining from using his name, given that he is the alleged victim in this case, but I’ll go with his initials: IKN.

According to court records, IKN first entered the U.S. around the age of 3 with his parents, who were seeking asylum. He received permanent resident status in 2012.

But in 2017, the Iraqi national was convicted of multiple crimes in Fresno County, including first degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon — which is how he ended up in ICE custody on Sept. 25, 2022.

IKN received a deportation order on Jan. 17, 2023, court records show. He filed a petition in federal court for his release under supervision, which was dismissed on Oct. 17, shortly after it was granted.

(It’s not immediately clear how the Shantal Hernandez case might have factored into his release, in terms of leverage he has as a witness.)

IKN also has a wife and two children, all of whom are U.S. citizens, according to documents he filed in court.

Given IKN’s release, Pretrial Services wanted location monitoring and a curfew on Hernandez to monitor a “no contact condition” between him and Hernandez.

A magistrate judge granted the Pretrial Services request in October, despite an argument from Hernandez’s attorney that it violated her constitutional right to privacy. That attorney, Marc Levinson of Federal Defenders of San Diego, asked for “less-restrictive means,” which apparently meant saddling the alleged victim with the burden:

Levinson: The alleged victim, here, is an adult. And I believe he has no legal status in the United States. There’s no reason why the GPS unit couldn’t be put on him, who has a much stronger incentive to flee the jurisdiction or to violate his conditions or to contact Ms. Hernandez; as he did multiple times during the pendency of — while this case was being investigated, your Honor.

He spoke at further length about how Hernandez does not have a previous criminal record and has not violated the no contact order to date.

Magistrate Judge Jill L. Burkhardt: And the less-restrictive mean is to put the GPS on the victims? Levinson: No. I was just suggesting that— that no one has considered that before they considered this. The less-restrictive means of enforcing this no-contact order is reaching out to the material witness, asking him to check in every day, asking him to call Pretrial every day and report whether or not there’s been any contact. Burkhardt: So less restrictive so to take the burden from the defendant and put it on the victim? Levinson: The vic— the defendant is the one whose constitutional rights, here, are being— are proposed to be violated by putting this GPS monitoring. The less-restricted means— Burkardt: I would say that I don’t think Pretrial Services is proposing to violate her constitutional rights.

The judge granted the request, leaving the method of location monitoring up to Pretrial Services. According to the U.S. Courts website, those methods can include wearing a tracker or transmitter, using a smartphone app, or a voice verification system that requires periodic phone calls. Pretrial Services also said it would work out a curfew that made sense for Hernandez

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

P.S. Another loose end: Still unclear whether Hernandez and the Iraqi national are expected a child/have had a child together. A search warrant indicated that they were, but I haven’t seen it mentioned in any subsequent court documents.

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