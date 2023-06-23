Federal agents have seized multiple devices from a government contractor who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a detainee at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, with one recent search warrant for an iPad filed on June 20.

Warrants were also issued for phones, computers, USB drives and several other devices. No charges have been filed so far.

Communications between the two indicate that they are expecting a child. Agents are looking for messages, photos and videos that prove the alleged meetings.

According to the search warrant, Shantal Hernandez was a former Department of Homeland Security contractor with the Office of the Immigration and Detention Ombudsman. Ihab Kifah Nadhim is an Iraqi national who is in ICE custody in Otay Mesa as he awaits deportation.

On one phone call with Hernandez, the warrant recounts, Nadhim “says he has been thinking about being a father and states, ‘another one for the team…another baby.’”

“During a subsequent phone call with Nadhim” the search warrant continues, “Hernandez took a pregnancy test while he is on the line and tells him the results only show one line and that it is still early.”

Months later, the two were messaging about the sex of their baby and an upcoming doctor appointment that Hernandez had. Other messages indicated that there were recordings of oral sex and other sexual acts between the two. Hernandez’s position as a case manager gave her access to more secluded parts of the facility where they could not be seen.

After agents began investigating the alleged relationship between the two, IKN was questioned.

“Nadhim denied being a victim of sexual abuse and denied all victim services,” the warrant says. “Additionally, on April 11, 2023, (Office of Professional Responsibility) agents interviewed Nadhim at the (Otay Mesa Detention Center) facility regarding his ongoing sexual relationship with Hernandez and he denied the existence of a sexual relationship.”

Hernandez’s contract with Office of the Immigration and Detention Ombudsman was terminated on April 30, according to the warrant.

“Based on my training and experience, Hernandez was placed in a position of public trust and utilized her employment and access to the detainee to groom and manipulate Nadhim,” Teresa Cardona, special agent with the Office of Professional Responsibility at the Department of Homeland Security. “Through the review of phone calls, I was able to establish a pattern of dependency on the part of Nadhim soliciting Hernandez’ assistance in his release from custody.”