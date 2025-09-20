Recap: Husband and wife Navy sailors Bailey Szramowski and Johnnese Poomaihealani were charged earlier this year in San Diego with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Szramowski also faces a count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, following an overdose by one of his USS Abraham Lincoln shipmates almost three years ago.

A Navy spokesperson previously told me that Szramowski, who was a logistics specialist third class, “has been separated from the Navy.” I have again tried reaching out to the Navy about the current status of Poomaihealani, who was not stationed on the Lincoln at the time, and will update ASAP if I hear back.

Both are free on bond as the case continues.

What’s new: A pre-trial hearing has been continued to Nov. 14 while the defense counselors and prosecutors reach an agreement on whether a certain batch of emails will be included in discovery, following a hearing earlier this morning in San Diego’s downtown federal courthouse.

The emails at issue are from someone identified in the criminal complaint as G.G., who was the fiancé of A.N., the person who died of an overdose in 2023 allegedly because of fentanyl-laced pills he got from Szramowski.

Szramowski’s attorney, public defender Jessica J. Oliva, said during the hearing that the emails are important because of concerns about contradicting statements G.G. to law enforcement. A status report filed a week ago by Oliva elaborates:

Following A.N.’s death, G.G. took his personal effects, which included his personal cellphone. She deleted messages from A.N.’s cellphone and made numerous inconsistent statements to law enforcement during the course of its investigation, including about A.N.’s and her personal drug use history. Given her proximity to A.N. in the days leading up to his arrest[←I think this is supposed to say “death,” not arrest], her prior inconsistent statements, and her participation in destroying evidence, G.G.’s cellphone is material to the preparation of the defense.

Government prosecutors told the judge that the two sides are “working to resolve” the dispute over including the emails.

On another note: Back in February, I filed a Freedom of Information Act request for various investigative files from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. I asked for files specifically related to Szramowski and the overdose death of A.N., which happened on Jan. 3, 2023, while he was on leave and staying with his aunt and uncle in San Leandro, California.

I did receive a heavily redacted 88 pages in response to the third prong of my request: all investigative files related to drug use and distribution aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln between January 2022 and January 2023.

It’s hard to draw conclusions with all names redacted, but the records describe interviews with Navy sailor(s) in September 2022 – meaning NCIS was investigating drug usage on the USS Abraham Lincoln as of at least a few months before the January 2023 overdose death, which is what propelled the case to the federal courts.

Let me know if I missed something.