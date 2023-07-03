A picture of the vessel in the complaint that federal prosecutors filed in April (uscourts.pacer.gov)

Seven defendants are facing charges after allegedly sailing off the coast of Mexico with about 755 kilograms of cocaine in a “known drug trafficking area,” according to a federal complaint filed in April.

On April 8, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter allegedly saw the defendants jettison 26 packages overboard after they realized they were being pursued by U.S. and Canadian military personnel, who were taking part in a Maritime Security Initiative. After “an extended chase,” navy personnel boarded the defendants’ 30-foot vessel. They were identified, detained and arrested upon arrival in San Diego later that day, court records show.

The charges include conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute on board a vessel, and aiding and abetting.

As the case proceeds in the federal court’s Southern District of California, here are six updates on what has unfolded so far:

The defendants have pled not guilty. One of the defendants, Levid Riviera Velazquez, received a pretrial release order with a $35,000 bond, secured by a $3,500 deposit from “one financially responsible adult.” Velazquez is required to reside with a family member or surety (person who assumes supervision over the defendant), and at a residence approved by a pretrial services officer. His travel is also restricted to San Diego and Imperial counties. According to the complaint, Velazquez was the “master of the vessel” and claimed it was of Mexican nationality (although the Mexican government said it could neither confirm nor deny the vessel’s nationality). So far, the U.S. has produced 595 pages of discovery and video, including materials prepared by the U.S. Coast Guard with reports and picture, according to a status report filed in federal court. The government has to produce all information and evidence that could be favorable to the defendants’ case, according to federal law. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Berg issued an order: “Accordingly: the court orders the government to produce to the defendant in a timely manner all such information or evidence.” That order followed a motion by Velazquez’s attorneys “to compel discovery and preserve evidence.” They wrote: “There is still outstanding discovery that has not been produced, and the preservation of certain evidence that may be destroyed or put out of the custody and control of the government is specifically requested.” The potential evidence they’re looking for includes: Audio and video recordings from the port of entry, including post-arrest statements Samples of drugs that were tested Any and all drugs and trafficking devices that were seized Velazquez’s devices that were seized from him, as well as data on the devices A motion hearing is scheduled for July 14. Attorneys for the defendants and the U.S. government jointly filed a motion to push it back to that date after it had been scheduled for June 2. They wanted additional time to review the “voluminous discovery” in the case and prepare to review the additional evidence that they’re expecting.

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