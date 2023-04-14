Seven people hauling nearly a ton of cocaine in a boat off the coast of Mexico are facing federal charges, according to a complaint filed on PACER April 12.

A patrol aircraft detected the 30-foot vessel almost 300 nautical miles southeast of Acapulco, Mexico, according to the complaint. It was allegedly traveling about 40 mph in a “known drug trafficking area” with packages of cocaine that weighed about 1,665 pounds, or 755 kilograms, and a tarp covering the deck.

The approximate location of the vessel when it was found, based on court documents. (Google Earth)

As they pursued, crew members in a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter alleged that they saw the sailors throwing packages overboard. The boat didn’t respond to their requests, in both English and Spanish, to stop.

The helicopter ending up shooting and disabling the boat’s two outboard engines.

The complaint alleges that the vessel had no flag on display, no registration or other ID markings. The Coast Guard made contact with the “master of the vessel,” per the complaint:

The claimed purpose of the voyage was “somethings on board.” The claimed cargo was described as “something on board.” The Coast Guard enacted the US/MEXICO OPPRO and conducted forms exchange with Mexico. Mexico could neither confirm nor deny the nationality of the vessel. Therefore, the Coast Guard issued a Statement of No Objection and treated the vessel as without nationality (“TWON”) and conducted a full law enforcement boarding.

The seven defendants face charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute on board a vessel, and aiding and abetting.

The charges follow an April 6 press release announcing that the U.S. Coast guard, U.S. Navy, Mexican Navy and Canadian Navy were participating in a “North American Maritime Security Initiative” off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico — about 400 miles up the eastern coast from Acapulco.

In a statement about the joint activities in general (there was no announcement about these charges specifically), Cmdr. Brian Tesson, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active, said: “The cutter Active’s crew was excited to conduct this mission alongside our partners given its importance for the safety and security of the shared maritime environment. The partnerships between the U.S., Mexico and Canada strengthened our overall maritime security posture while reinforcing the mutual esprit de corps between our services.”