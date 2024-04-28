The pedestrian entrance to Tijuana at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. (Luke Harold)

From meth, cocaine, prison escapes, tunnels between U.S. and Mexico, I have now logged more than 300 federal cases that document law enforcement along the border.

The goal is to accumulate large enough sample sizes of data that help bring key details into focus.

Three-hundred is still a relatively small number, but it’s progress from the 100 cases I analyzed last summer.

About half of the 300 cases are in California, specifically the Southern District that covers San Diego. A few are from the Central District, which includes Los Angeles. The other half are from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Florida.

Here are a few data points that are taking shape so far:

1) The pay gap between smuggling drugs and smuggling people

The mean and median amounts that smugglers get paid based on what they’re smuggling, according to figures given in court documents. (Luke Harold/ggplot)

For smuggling drugs such as meth and cocaine, you can expect about $3,000 for a single trip. Smuggling people, however, will only net about $500. My complete dataset includes 129 drug trafficking cases and 74 human smuggling cases, many of which include post-arrest interviews with the defendants giving these financial details.

2) How much does it cost to be smuggled into the U.S.?

It costs a lot to be smuggled, but the smuggler usually gets a small cut. (Luke Harold/ggplot)

It’s also worth noting that smugglers who bring migrants into the U.S. typically get about $500 for a trip, even though the migrant being transported typically pays about $8,000, based on the amounts included in court documents. In more recent years, that figure seems to more consistently be $10,000 or more.

3) Which drugs are most commonly smuggled?

Based on the sample size of drug trafficking cases I have so far, here is the probability that one of these five commonly smuggled drugs was involved. (Luke Harold/ggplot)

Eventually I want to log a large enough sample size of cases to get a year-by-year breakdown of these stats. For example, it would be interesting to note how Proposition 64 in 2016 has impacted marijuana smuggling. You’d think it has gone down with the prevalence of legal dispensaries in California, but weed is still cheaper on the black market, so maybe it hasn’t decreased as much as politicians had hoped. It would also be interesting to quantify the growing frequency of fentanyl smuggling, given its growing popularity.

4) How much product do smugglers usually have with them?

When a smuggler transports a certain drug, here’s the median quantity that they’re carrying. (Luke Harold/ggplot)

Obviously you’d be carrying way more weed than any of the other commonly used drugs.

I went with the median amount in this chart because every once in a while there’s a huge bust that inflates the average, like this one involving a boat carrying 755 kilos of cocaine off the coast of Mexico.