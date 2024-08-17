U.S. CBP officers in San Diego are being accused of participating in cross-border drug smuggling operations
A series of search warrants that have been issued over the past few months provide some detail about how the officers allegedly coordinated with smugglers to let them into the U.S. at ports of entry
At least two U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are being accused of working with drug traffickers to smuggle meth, fentanyl and other narcotics from Mexico into California, court documents show.
Those court documents include search warrants that I just happened to come across today on Court Listener (more on those later). Then I did a G…