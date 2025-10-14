The federal building in Downtown L.A. has been barricaded along the sidewalk where protesters have been gathering for months. (Luke Harold)

Back in June as immigration raids ramped up, a bicyclist in Los Angeles was approached by Border Patrol because they thought he looked “startled and nervous” upon seeing them.

More recently, CBP and ICE were looking to arrest and deport a particular person in San Bernardino when they happened to see a completely different person on a bicycle, and arrested him under the pretense that he “resembled” their intended target.

Both bicyclists are now facing assault charges after they allegedly tried to evade arrest. (The first one is in ICE custody; the second one is detained and in U.S. Marshal’s custody pending trial, and ICE has also filed an immigration detainer to put him in detention.)

A growing number of immigrants, protesters and others are being accused of assaulting federal agents as immigration raids and ongoing protests against them continue.

Some of these arrests, including the two above, contradict a recent DHS statement that the raids “are highly targeted and are not resulting in the arrest of U.S. citizens.”

An employee at an L.A. County auto yard, for example, was arrested in June even though he was a U.S. citizen and Border Patrol said in court documents that they weren’t there for him. They charged him with assault for allegedly running into and biting agents, but the employee denied he ever did anything like that. The charges were dismissed weeks later.

Out of 23 federal court cases from this year in Southern California that I’ve reviewed involving charges of assaulting a federal officer, there has only been one conviction so far: A protester pleaded guilty for throwing a Molotov cocktail during a protest near the Home Depot in Paramount a few months ago.

Three other cases have been dismissed, and one ended in a not guilty verdict after a jury trial. The rest are pending as of this publication date.

To provide regular updates on how these cases are unfolding, I made this interactive timeline.

And here are highlights from five of the more recent cases I’ve come across since writing about this last time:

Sept. 4 – ICE and HSI agents were in San Bernardino trying to pull over a San Bernardino resident who was targeted for removal. That resident allegedly backed his car into one agent’s vehicle, then pulled forward into another agent’s vehicle, the criminal complaint alleges. Agents broke a window to open the car and make the arrest.

The San Bernardino resident pleaded not guilty to assault charges. The case is headed to trial as of now, but a date is not listed on PACER.

Sept. 1 – The defendant in this case “intentionally and forcibly assaulted, resisted, impeded, intimidated and interfered” with two Federal Protective Service agents, a grand jury indictment alleges. The exact location is unclear (the indictment only mentions Los Angeles) but FPS has been guarding the federal building in Downtown L.A.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, with a trial scheduled for Nov. 18.

Aug. 29 – CBP and ICE agents were conducting a removal operation in San Bernardino when they saw a bicyclist who “resembled” their intended target, but wasn’t. After the bicyclist allegedly did not have documents to show his legal status, he tried escaping. From there, he’s being accused of stealing an agent’s taser and tasing them in the groin, as well as biting an agent.

The bicyclist pleaded not guilty. A trial is scheduled for Nov. 24.

Aug. 24 – During one of the ongoing protests at the Downtown L.A. federal building, a protester allegedly threw a beer can toward FPS agents. Then he allegedly began kicking and punching a government van as it entered the parking garage at the Alameda Street entrance. As FPS officers went to arrest him, two other protesters allegedly shoved and punched them. Those two ended up being charged with assault. A criminal complaint filed right after the incident initially named all three as defendants, but weeks later an indictment brought charges against only the second two guys.

Both pleaded not guilty and a trial is currently scheduled for Nov. 10.

Aug. 17 – A protester at the Downtown L.A. federal building allegedly spit on an FPS officer. PACER does not say what he pleaded or when the trial is supposed to be.