luke harold's substack

luke harold's substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cryn Johannsen's avatar
Cryn Johannsen
5d

Thanks for your intrepid reporting. I've disseminated this information to my readers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Luke Harold
Deni's avatar
Deni
4d

What’s happening with children picked up off the street, seen a couple of videos showing this happening, extremely concerning😟

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Luke Harold
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture