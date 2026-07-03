A Venezuelan immigrant in Nebraska who was accused of attempted murder of a federal agent, then charged with supporting Tren de Aragua, was sentenced today to 14 months in prison on a lesser count of forcibly resisting an agent during an immigration stop in June 2025.

As reported by Courthouse News Service, a federal judge said the government’s initial attempt to portray Hurtado-Cariaco as an attempted murderer and terrorist “was at best a misrepresentation — I’m not going to use the word lie.”

It started in June 2025, when a Homeland Security Investigations agent and an FBI agent approached Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco near his Bellevue, Nebraska, home with an immigration-related arrest warrant. Hurtado-Cariaco came to the U.S. seeking asylum after going AWOL from the military in his home country.

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A criminal complaint alleged that Hurtado-Cariaco resisted arrest, and at one point had the HSI agent on the ground in a potentially deadly chokehold. The case drew headlines all over the country. A DOJ press release called Hurtado-Cariaco a “vicious Tren de Aragua gang member” who faced up to 20 years in prison.

But a bystander video showed Hurtado-Cariaco struggling against the two agents, one of whom had him in a headlock, before he broke free and ran away. The two-and-a-half minute video did not show Hurtado-Cariaco place either agent in the chokehold that agents described in the criminal complaint and during the first court hearing.

The case continued to dwindle into a much more pedestrian resisting charge.

(As I’ve been documenting, the federal government has been aggressively charging protesters and immigrants with assaulting federal agents in cases that have either been dismissed or downgraded to lesser charges at a relatively high rate.)

During a hearing later in June 2025 to decide on probable cause, Magistrate Judge Ryan Carson said “there is some question as to whether or not Mr. Hurtado-Cariaco possessed the requisite intent which would be required for an attempted murder charge.”

Carson ultimately ruled that there was probable cause for the count to move forward, but said “it’s a very close call.”

The defense attorney, a public defender based in Omaha, called the attempted murder charge “quite ridiculous.”

According to a federal agent’s testimony (not one of the two who tried to arrest him), Hurtado-Cariaco was in the Venezuelan military but went AWOL because “he didn’t agree with having to treat the people of Venezuela the way that he was ordered to treat them,” the transcript says. He was allegedly seen in Central America with suspected Tren de Aragua members before seeking asylum in the U.S. He allegedly also had a clock tattoo associated with Tren de Aragua, even though experts have said tattoos don’t reliably indicate gang membership.

In November 2025, a superseding indictment quietly omitted the attempted murder charge, but it added a count of providing material support to Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

Finally, a plea deal filed in March 2026 dropped any mention of murder or Tren de Aragua and included only a count of forcibly resisting agents.

Hurtado-Cariaco, who has already been detained for more than a year since his arrest, also has one year of supervised release after the 14 months in prison.