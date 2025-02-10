After multiple delays over the last year and a half, a federal judge finally set a May 19 jury trial date for Shantal Hernandez, a former case manager who faces charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a detainee at San Diego’s Otay Mesa Detention Center.

I first wrote about the accusations against her in June 2023 when they were detailed in a search warrant for multiple devices belonging to Hernandez. At the time there were no public records of any charges filed against her. A few months later, after I continued asking about whether Hernandez was being charged, the U.S. Attorney’s office unsealed the complaint.

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Hernandez, 36 at the time the charges were filed, faces a maximum 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine if convicted for sexual abuse of a ward. She pleaded not guilty in September 2023.

The case took a strange turn about a year ago. Hernandez’s alleged victim, Iraqi national Ihab Nadhim, currently 26, was arrested for kidnapping and multiple other charges in a separate case in Fresno.

According to court records, Nadhim received permanent resident status in 2012 after arriving in the U.S. with his parents at age 3. In 2017, he was convicted of multiple crimes in Fresno County, including first degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, eventually landing him in ICE custody at the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Sept. 25, 2022. He received a deportation order in January 2023.

In October 2023, after the charges against Hernandez were unsealed, he received a supervised release.

Nadhim pleaded not guilty to the latest kidnapping charges, which were filed the first week of January 2024. That case is still ongoing. There’s a Feb. 20, 2025, settlement conference and a March 17, 2025, jury trial date on the Fresno Superior Court schedule.

With Nadhim incarcerated in Fresno following those charges, Hernandez successfully petitioned the federal court to remove a GPS-tracking requirement for her pre-trial release. Months earlier, the court rejected her attorney’s argument that the GPS tracking, which ensured there was no contact between Hernandez and Nadhim, violated her constitutional rights.

“Circumstances changed since the last time the Parties appeared before this Court on October 17, 2023,” reads a January 2024 court filing. “At that hearing, U.S. Pretrial Services requested to add GPS monitoring and a curfew in order to enforce Ms. Hernandez’s compliance with the ‘no contact order’ between her and the material witness (“MW”) when both were out of custody on bond. The pertinent portion of that transcript is pictured on the next page. The Defense recently learned that the MW is now incarcerated at a Fresno County jail based on charges of kidnapping. Corroborating information was provided to both the Government and USPTS.”

Incidentally, Nadhim has also been frustrated with how long the federal case against Hernandez has dragged on.

“When am I going to be taken off the case? Thank you,” he wrote in a September 2024 note to the federal court in the Southern District of California.