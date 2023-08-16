Multiple San Diego media outlets reported on Shantal Hernandez, a former Department of Homeland Security contractor who allegedly had a sexual relationship with an ICE detainee, after the U.S. attorney’s office announced on Aug. 10 that charges against her had been unsealed.

“The alleged conduct cannot and will not be tolerated,” acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Haden said in the press release. “Those in a position of authority over immigration detainees must be held to the highest standard.”

Hernandez now faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of sexual abuse of a ward.

Back in June I wrote about the allegations against Hernandez, which were detailed in a search warrant for several of her devices. It said she was allegedly “using her case manager position to gain unfettered access to ICE detention facilities to engage in sexual contact with a ward in ICE federal custody at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.”

That “ward” was an Iraqi national who was awaiting deportation as of June.

Given the serious nature of the allegations, and the meticulously documented communication between Hernandez and the inmate (recorded phone calls in which they talk about having at least 13 sexual encounters, etc.), I figured charges against Hernandez would follow relatively quickly.

But a month and a half later, nothing had been filed publicly.

So is it a coincidence that charges were unsealed right after I asked ICE if there would be charges?

Here is the timeline:

On Aug. 7, I emailed questions to an ICE spokesperson about Hernandez, who had been a contractor with the Office of the Immigration and Detention Ombudsman, and whether she would face charges for the allegations in the search warrant:

In a followup email that day, I said my deadline was Friday, Aug. 10:

On Aug. 10, they responded no comment:

And also on Aug. 10, the U.S. attorney’s office posted this press release:

The irony. Being told no comment right as they published a press release with comments — on the date I gave them as a deadline.

Coincidence?

No.

Three days was too much time to give them though. Lesson learned.

But one remaining unknown is whether Hernandez was (or still is) pregnant with the child of the Otay Mesa detainee. There’s no mention of it in the press release.

How would that affect his pending deportation? Would he be eligible for an S nonimmigrant visa that they give to government witnesses?

The search warrant suggests they were expecting a child:

“On April 6, 2023, Hernandez told Nadhim that she was at a doctor’s appointment and about to see their ‘gift.’ Nadhim, in referring to the sex of the baby, asked that she let him know and not keep it from him. Hernandez told Nadhim that she would record it and will provide the video to his mother, who was scheduled to visit Nadhim at Otay Mesa Detention Center the following Saturday.”

It goes on to say:

“Through the audio calls and electronic messaging, Hernandez told Nadhim that she had captured video and electronically stored data of their sexual encounters and proof of an alleged pregnancy.”

The warrant also mentions that the inmate “denied being a victim of sexual abuse and denied all victim services.” It also says that during an interview with federal agents, “he denied the existence of a sexual relationship.”

The ICE spokesperson responded to a question about whether Hernandez was pregnant: “We would not be able to provide anything further.”

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