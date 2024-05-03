An example of how the enforcement area would be expanded off the coast of San Diego. (Luke Harold/Google Earth)

A bill that the House just approved 402-6 would extend the range of U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement from 12 nautical miles off the coast to 24, with the goal of clamping down on illegal immigration.

Despite the bipartisan tally on the House floor, the bill was introduced by U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican, and 28 of 32 cosponsors are Republican. A statement Waltz posted on his website focuses on the politicization of the border:

“We cannot leave Florida’s coastline wide-open like the Biden administration has our southern border. We must protect Floridians and all Americans by securing our country’s borders, especially as the situation in Haiti worsens. That is why I am proud to pass this important legislation in the House to double the distance offshore for CBP and our Coast Guard to intercept migrants and drug smugglers trying to illegally enter our country from the water. Now, I hope to see this bill pass in the Senate and signed into law.”

But there’s also the less-publicized issue of the safety risks.

The smuggling organizations collect about $8,000 from each migrant trying to escape to the U.S., and sometimes just pack small boats to the seams in ways that contribute to an untold number of drownings.

In one case I wrote about last fall, a migrant-smuggling vessel ran out of fuel within sight of the coastal city of Solana Beach in San Diego County. The Mexican national who helmed the boat, Edgar Joaquin Meza-Inda, and 13 undocumented immigrants on board were all arrested by U.S. CBP.

Meza-Inda is serving a one-year prison sentence as part of a plea deal that a U.S. District Court judge approved back in February.

Three of those passengers told federal agents “they were not provided life jackets and were in fear for their lives while on board,” according to a federal complaint.

Two of them added that “they traveled in the lower cabin with several other smuggled aliens and were allowed to leave the lower cabin a few times to get some air.”

Two of them also said they had agreed to pay $11,000 to $13,500 to be taken to the U.S.

One said “he was allowed to travel outside the cabin, next to the boat pilot, because he did not fit into the lower cabin.”

Similar incidents have had deadlier consequences.

The Washington Post reported a couple months ago that there were 33 migrants who died in the Pacific Ocean from 2020 to 2023, following a border wall expansion in San Diego.

A year ago, KPBS reported there were 800 total migrants who died while attempting to cross the border illegally.

So if the bill is eventually signed into law, it will be worth keeping track of what, if any, impact there is on migrant deaths in the years that follow. It’s possible the increased enforcement radius increases arrests while saving lives, although it’s equally possible that smuggling vessels would even more perilous trips further out at sea in an attempt to evade federal agents.

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The six votes against the House bill — called the Extending Limits of U.S. Customs Waters Act, btw — were all Democrats from The Squad:

Cori Bush (Mo.) Summer L. Lee (Pa.) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) Ilhan Omar (Minn.) Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) Rashida Tlaib (Mich.).

As alluded to above, it is still pending Senate approval and President Biden’s signature.

U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, whose district is centered in the city of San Diego, was one of the four Democratics cosponsors of the bill.

U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, another Southern California Democrat whose district includes San Diego and Orange counties, issued a statement of support after the House vote.

U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (Luke Harold)

“Although this bill passage is one positive step forward in addressing our border and immigration challenges, ultimately, we need comprehensive, bipartisan solutions that tackle the complexities we are facing,” Levin said.