The Ninth Circuit agreed to expedite an appeal against a Los Angeles TikToker accused of assaulting federal agents during an immigration arrest, agreeing with prosecutors that the defendant’s looming deportation could derail the criminal case.

Criminal and immigration proceedings “run on separate, parallel tracks,” prosecutors have repeatedly argued, and there is no coordination between ICE and U.S. attorneys when a defendant is dealing with both.

Public defenders representing Carlitos Parias, known on social media as Richard LA, wrote in opposition to the motion: “The government cannot wield its own threat of removal to expedite its own appeal, thereby depriving Mr. Parias of the orderly process he would otherwise receive.”

With the newly expedited schedule, the defense will now have until Aug. 31 to file an answering brief. The government’s optional reply brief is due Sept. 21, followed by a hearing likely to be held in October.

The issues in the appeal “are of extraordinary importance,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Pomerantz wrote, “affecting hundreds of cases in the Central District of California.”

Quick recap: Parias was charged in October 2025 for assaulting federal agents, who had an immigration-related administrative arrest warrant for him. Parias allegedly accelerated his car forward and backward into agents’ vehicles as they boxed him in during a traffic stop. (A criminal complaint did not mention that one of the agents shot Parias in the elbow.) A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the case in December, ruling that Parias’s rights were violated because he was detained by ICE after being released on bond. Prosecutors filed an appeal, arguing in an April 2026 opening brief that Parias’s release on bond in the criminal case should not preclude ICE from immigration enforcement.

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Prosecutors are asking the Ninth Circuit to reverse the decision by U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin to dismiss the case, which would revive the assault charges in federal court.

Parias is currently detained at the Adelanto ICE processing center.

In the government’s motion to expedite the appellate case, an assistant U.S. attorney wrote: “Although removal would not moot the criminal prosecution, it is possible that defense counsel may take a contrary position, and at the very least it is possible that defendant’s removal may make it more difficult for defense counsel to communicate with their client.” (Ironic, considering earlier this year the government asked the court to dismiss the case against Jose Pliego-Pineda on the basis that his removal mooted the criminal prosecution.)

The defense argued that any chance of Parias’s removal undercutting the criminal case is “purely speculative.”

“The government cannot legally remove Mr. Parias because it has not obtained a final order of removal against him—indeed, given the posture of Mr. Parias’s immigration proceedings, the government seems unlikely to obtain one any time soon,” their opposition to the government’s motion read.

In a subsequent court filing, prosecutors emphasized that the criminal and immigration cases proceed separately. Expediting the appellate case, they said, would preempt any chance of Parias’s deportation interfering with the criminal case.

The government cited recent reporting in the Los Angeles Times about how deportations have resulted in de facto dismissals of criminal cases when the defendant is no longer in the U.S. to stand trial.

“In sum, this appeal raises an issue of extraordinary importance where time is of the essence,” prosecutors wrote in support of the motion.