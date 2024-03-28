The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for Diaz v. United States on March 19.

Can an expert witness take the stand and say, based on their experience, that a particular defendant in a drug trafficking case probably knew she was smuggling drugs into the U.S.?

No.

Can an expert witness say, based on their experience, that people who attempt to drive into the U.S. from Mexico with drugs hidden throughout their vehicles are usually complicit in drug trafficking operations? Can they say, in their experience, that “blind mules” who unknowingly transport drugs are incredibly rare?

Yes.

Which leads to the question: If an expert witness can take the stand against an alleged drug mule and definitively state that most drug mules knowingly break the law, isn’t that the same thing as telling the court that the particular mule on trial is probably guilty?

Maybe.

That’s where the Supreme Court’s upcoming opinion on Diaz v. United States comes in.

On March 19, justices heard oral arguments for the case, which challenges a federal rule on expert testimony that Congress approved shortly after the trial against the gunman who nearly assassinated President Reagan in 1981.

That rule is 704(b).

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What is Rule 704(b)?

Rule 704(b) is part of a Federal Rule of Evidence that basically says expert witnesses can’t give opinions about whether a specific defendant is guilty because of a mental state or condition. Here’s the complete text:

Rule 704. Opinion on an Ultimate Issue (a) In General — Not Automatically Objectionable. An opinion is not objectionable just because it embraces an ultimate issue. (b) Exception. In a criminal case, an expert witness must not state an opinion about whether the defendant did or did not have a mental state or condition that constitutes an element of the crime charged or of a defense. Those matters are for the trier of fact alone.

Congress approved 704(b) as part of the Defense Reform Act of 1984 after John Hinckley shot Ronald Reagan. Hinckley was found not guilty based on insanity after a trial that included contradictory testimony from psychiatrists. Rule 704(b) was designed to take away the opinion-based testimony that led to that outcome.

How did this case get to the Supreme Court?

The defendant, Delilah Gaudalupe Diaz, was driving from Tijuana into San Diego at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in August 2020 when Border Patrol found 55 pounds of meth concealed within the doors and quarter panels of her Ford Focus. They also found a GPS device.

Diaz, who is from Riverside County, California, said she traveled to the Baja California beachside city of Rosarito to visit her boyfriend, who lent her his car for the return trip.

Border Patrol heard a “crunch-like sound” when they tried to roll down her rear window, leading to the discovery of 56 packages with just under 55 pounds of meth — street value about $368,000.

Diaz said after was arrested that she didn’t know there was meth in the vehicle. Later, in court, she said she did know the drugs were in the car and that she had smuggled drugs into the U.S. before. Her boyfriend didn’t really exist.

That obviously negated Diaz’s initial claim that she was a blind mule. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.

But the larger issue at stake involves the testimony of Andrew Flood, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent who served as an expert witness in the case.

From a brief submitted to the Supreme Court:

The prosecutor then asked Agent Flood whether “large quantities of drugs [are] entrusted to drivers that are unaware of those drugs?” Id. at 15a. Over petitioner’s objection, Agent Flood testified: “No. * * * [I]n most circumstances, the driver knows they are hired. It’s a business. They are hired to take the drugs from point A to point B.”

If an HSI special agent makes that type of sweeping declaration about drivers who transport drugs, and Diaz was a driver who transported drugs, isn’t that tantamount to an opinion about Diaz’s knowledge of the crime (which is covered under the legal definition of “mental state”) that violates Rule 704(b)?

Supreme Court justices had some difficulty during oral arguments on March 19 pinning down an exact interpretation of 704(b) from either side.

Key moments from oral argument

Jeffrey Fisher, a law professor and co-director of Stanford University’s Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, argued on behalf of Diaz.

Asked by Justice Alito what the rule should be, Fisher said: “The rule should be that any testimony that the jury would naturally understand as expressing an opinion about the defendant's mens rea is covered by Rule 704(b).”

The discussion got tangled into a prolonged series of what ifs, if/thens, if/elses and other hypotheticals posed by justices in an attempt to understand whether Fisher’s proposed rule strengthens 704(b) or muddles it.

Justice Alito said there are other evidence rules that preempt any need to change 704(b) — for example, Rule 702, which covers the criteria that an expert witness needs to fit and provides grounds to challenge the credibility of their testimony.

Justice Gorsuch seemed to be most aligned with Fisher, based on one notable exchange they had about a hypothetical scenario:

JUSTICE GORSUCH: Just wanted to explore a little bit further your response to the Chief Justice. The 80 percent, he comes in and testifies 80 percent know but admits that he doesn't know about the defendant. How is that evidence in court in the first place? MR. FISHER: That -- that's what I was trying to say, Justice Gorsuch. I think that if the -- if the expert disclaimed any knowledge whatsoever about this defendant and -- and any inference that might be drawn from his overall experience or from his probabilistic opinion, then I think the defense counsel would rise to object and have a very good ground to exclude that opinion. But that's not what happens here. It's the only reason -- JUSTICE GORSUCH: Whether it comes out on direct or cross, it wouldn't make any difference. MR. FISHER: That's right. JUSTICE GORSUCH: He shouldn't be in court.

Matthew Guarnieri, assistant to the Solicitor General, argued on behalf of the government that there should be no changes to 704(b). He said Agent Flood’s testimony did not include any specific opinions about the defendant, therefore he did not run afoul of the current rule as-written.

But upon further questioning, some justices seemed to think Guarnieri couldn’t draw a clear enough line between what should and what shouldn’t be allowed under 704(b).

“Mr. Fisher might have some line-drawing problems, but I think you do too, Mr. Guarnieri,” Justice Kagan said.

Guarnieri also raised another concern — one that doesn’t quite help his cause — about expert witnesses making absolute statements that are currently allowed under 704(b):

“I will acknowledge,” he told justices, “that in the Ninth Circuit there was a time when we did elicit testimony that no drug trafficking organizations used blind mules because that's what we accurately -- we honestly believed at the time. And that testimony, we don't sponsor testimony like that anymore because it's -- it's not true.”

How often do expert witnesses in all kinds of cases unknowingly make false statements? How are those false statements swaying jurors and securing convictions? Is a tweak to 704(b) the solution?

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What it means going forward

The government has acknowledged the presence of blind mules over the last several years, but it’s unknown just how common they are.

I’ve logged more than 60 federal court cases that involve charges of importing a controlled substance. In some of them, the defendants say they didn’t know they had drugs. If the Supreme Court sides with Diaz, federal prosecutors wouldn’t be able to lean on experts to give the type of blanket testimony that casts doubt on their blind mule defense.

One defendant who was crossing into the U.S. at Otay Mesa with 77 pounds of cocaine told agents he thought he was smuggling a person, which is probably not a good defense regardless of what happens with 704(b).