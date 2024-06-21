Can an expert witness take the stand and, based on their experience, say that a particular defendant in a drug trafficking case probably knew she was smuggling drugs into the U.S.?

No.

Can that expert witness, based on their experience, say that people who attempt to smuggle drugs into the U.S. from Mexico usually know exactly what they’re doing? That “blind mules” who unknowingly transport drugs are incredibly rare?

Yes.

Which leads to the question that the Supreme Court has been considering since March:

If an expert witness can take the stand against an alleged drug mule and definitively state that most drug mules knowingly break the law, isn’t that the same thing as telling the court that the particular mule on trial is probably guilty?

No, according to a 6-3 ruling by the Supreme Court posted on June 20.

The ruling, following oral arguments three months ago, deviated slightly from the typical 6-3 conservative/liberal split. Justice Jackson joined the majority opinion and Justice Gorsuch the dissent.

The majority decision upholds a common interpretation of Rule 704(b), which is part of a Federal Rule of Evidence that allows expert testimony about “whether a defendant has ‘a mental state or condition’ that is ‘an element of the crime charged or of a defense,’” according to a summary of the majority opinion.

The case dates back to August 2020.

Federal agents caught Delilah Gaudalupe Diaz with about 55 pounds of meth in her car as she tried to drive from Tijuana into San Diego. She initially said she didn’t know about the meth before admitting she did know, and had done it before.

Diaz was not a blind mule, but her petition to the Supreme Court still raised the larger issue of expert testimony. When she was on trial, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Andrew Flood testified: “[I]n most circumstances, the driver knows they are hired. It’s a business. They are hired to take the drugs from point A to point B,” according to a brief submitted in court.

But again, isn’t that tantamount to saying she’s guilty?

Jeffrey Fisher, a law professor and co-director of Stanford University’s Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, represented Diaz during oral arguments. In response to questions from justices back in March about how to alter Rule 704(b), he said it “should be that any testimony that the jury would naturally understand as expressing an opinion about the defendant's mens rea is covered by Rule 704(b).”

That interpretation would eliminate the type of testimony that Agent Flood gave.

But most of the justices expressed concerns that there were too many potential holes in that definition. The majority opinion, authored by Justice Thomas, reiterated those concerns:

Agent Flood asserted that Diaz was part of a group of persons that may or may not have a particular mental state. Of all drug couriers—a group that includes Diaz—he opined that the majority knowingly transport drugs. The jury was then left to decide: Is Diaz like the majority of couriers? Or, is Diaz one of the less numerous-but-still-existent couriers who unwittingly transport drugs? The ultimate issue of Diaz’s mental state was left to the jury’s judgment. As a result, Agent Flood’s testimony did not violate Rule 704(b).

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In a concurring opinion, Justice Jackson wrote that Diaz v. United States “illustrates the significance of mental-state evidence to both parties in a criminal trial.”

She also noted that during trial, Diaz used an automobile specialist to testify “that a driver of her particular car would almost certainly not know that it contained drugs.”

Justice Jackson added that there was potential for Diaz to further use the current interpretation of Rule 704(b) to her advantage: “For example, Diaz could have offered expert testimony on the prevalence and characteristics of unknowing drug couriers.”

Another excerpt from her concurring opinion:

All that said, I fully acknowledge that there are serious and well-known risks of overreliance on expert testimony— risks that are especially acute in criminal trials. But there are also safeguards outside of Rule 704(b) to prevent the misuse of expert testimony. Nothing in the Court’s opinion today should be read to displace those important checks and limitations.

In a scathing dissent, Justice Gorsuch wrote that the the court majority gave the government “a powerful new tool in its pocket”: