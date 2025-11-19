In June, Venezuelan national Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco was charged with attempting to murder a federal agent who tried to arrest him during immigration enforcement in Nebraska.

He pleaded not guilty.

A superseding indictment posted Nov. 18 drops the attempted murder charge, which even a judge thought was questionable. But it adds a charge that Hurtado-Cariaco knowingly provided support to Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua. He also faces multiple counts of assaulting a federal officer and resisting arrest.

The trial is scheduled to start Dec. 8.

As I previously wrote: A Homeland Security Investigations agent and an FBI agent approached Hurtado-Cariaco, 30, on June 18 near his residence in Bellevue, Nebraska, with an I-200 warrant to take him into custody for removal proceedings.

Hurtado-Cariaco allegedly “began to violently resist their efforts to place him into custody,” the complaint says. They all ended up on the ground when Hurtado-Cariaco allegedly put the HSI agent in a chokehold. Then the FBI agent put Hurtado-Cariaco into a chokehold until he let go of the HSI agent.

A criminal complaint filed the next day included charges of attempted murder and assaulting an agent.

Later in June, Magistrate Judge Ryan Carson ruled during a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause for the assault charge. On the attempted murder charge, the judge said “there is some question as to whether or not Mr. Hurtado-Cariaco possessed the requisite intent which would be required for an attempted murder charge,” according to a transcript of the hearing. But he ultimately decided that there was enough probable cause for that too.

Defense attorney Richard McWilliams, from the federal public defenders office in Omaha, called that particular charge “quite ridiculous.”

“I’m going to keep most of my powder dry for a later day,” McWilliams said, “but I’m going to say that the charge of attempted murder of a federal officer is, even within the four corners of this document, quite ridiculous. The media coverage I’ve seen of this case, also quite ridiculous and somewhat disgusting in a political nature.”

A grand jury indictment from July included three charges: one of attempted murder, and two involving assault and resisting.

The recent superseding indictment comes about three weeks after U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter signed off on a motion by the defense to postpone the trial, which had been scheduled for Nov. 3, to December.

The motion, filed by McWilliams on Oct. 29, was unopposed by the government. It said “the parties have conferred and discussed possible resolutions.”

It’s unclear at the moment how the superseding indictment might impact the maximum penalty Hurtado-Cariaco could face. A news release from the Department of Justice back in June mentioned up to 20 years in prison, based on the attempted murder charge. Even without it, charges of assaulting a federal officer and causing serious injury can carry a similar sentence.

Hurtado-Cariaco’s alleged ties to Tren de Aragua came up during the June preliminary hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations agent Laura McCord, who responded to the scene when Hurtado-Cariaco allegedly assaulted the agent, testified about his recent history.

McCord said Hurtado-Cariaco served in the Venezuelan military, according to her search of federal records, but went AWOL because “he didn’t agree with having to treat the people of Venezuela the way that he was ordered to treat them – mistreat them, I guess I should say,” under President Nicolás Maduro.

Exact dates are unclear, based on the transcript and court documents, but at some point around 2018 he made his way to Colombia, then through Central America before arriving in Denver, Colorado. His current home state is Nebraska.

Share

McCord testified that before he arrived in the U.S., Hurtado-Cariaco had been observed in Central America with other men who had clothing and tattoos that are associated with Tren de Aragua. She mentioned his clock tattoo, which feds associate with the gang – even though experts have said there is no strong correlation between any particular tattoo and TDA membership.

The defense indicated that Hurtado-Cariaco used the CBP One mobile app to begin the process of seeking asylum.