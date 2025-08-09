Still waiting to see if the judge in a cross-border murder case will grant the defense's motion for a new trial
The fifth defendant in the case was found guilty in March, but one of the jurors received an odd text that the defendant's attorney says tainted the jury deliberations. Jurors said it didn't matter.
Heading into the weekend it looks like we’re still waiting to see whether a federal judge will grant a new trial for Brian Alexis Patron Lopez, who was convicted back in March for the 2020 kidnapping and murder of 19-year-old Miguel Anthony Rendon.
Rendon, who lived in San Diego, stole about 3 pounds of meth from a drug trafficking organizati…