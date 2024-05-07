TikTok went to the U.S. Court of Appeals today to challenge the constitutionality of a newly signed law that would ban the app throughout the U.S. if it isn’t sold by parent company ByteDance.

That law, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, gives the video-sharing app’s parent company nine months (with a possible 90-day extension) to put together a sale.

President Trump initially tried to ban TikTok a few years ago.

Since then, there was a March 2023 hearing on TikTok by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, memorable only for how its members flaunted their ignorance about social media and electronics in general.

Some elected officials have also been called out for supporting the ban even though they actively use TikTok — a level of hypocrisy that will likely grow through the November 2024 election with candidates turning to the app to reach younger voters, including President Biden.

The House first approved a TikTok ban in March, and for a few weeks it looked as if it might stall in the Senate. But it was ultimately approved at the end of April as part of a larger foreign aid package.

“There is no question: the Act will force a shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025, silencing the 170 million Americans who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere,” TikTok’s court filing said.

Here are a few excerpts from TikTok’s petition for review, which is now pending in the D.C. Circuit:

1. On how Congress has been pushing back on the word “ban”:

Banning TikTok is so obviously unconstitutional, in fact, that even the Act’s sponsors recognized that reality, and therefore have tried mightily to depict the law not as a ban at all, but merely a regulation of TikTok’s ownership. According to its sponsors, the Act responds to TikTok’s ultimate ownership by ByteDance Ltd., a company with Chinese subsidiaries whose employees support various ByteDance businesses, including TikTok. They claim that the Act is not a ban because it offers ByteDance a choice: divest TikTok’s U.S. business or be shut down.

2. On the precedent the law could set for other companies:

Of course, even if a “qualified divestiture” were feasible, the Act would still be an extraordinary and unconstitutional assertion of power. If upheld, it would allow the government to decide that a company may no longer own and publish the innovative and unique speech platform it created. If Congress can do this, it can circumvent the First Amendment by invoking national security and ordering the publisher of any individual newspaper or website to sell to avoid being shut down.

3. On the vague nature of the allegations against TikTok:

The Act does not articulate any threat posed by TikTok nor explain why TikTok should be excluded from evaluation under the standards Congress concurrently imposed on every other platform. Even the statements by individual Members of Congress and a congressional committee report merely indicate concern about the hypothetical possibility that TikTok could be misused in the future, without citing specific evidence — even though the platform has operated prominently in the United States since it was first launched in 2017. Those speculative concerns fall far short of what is required when First Amendment rights are at stake.

4. A breakdown of TikTok’s ownership:

Today, approximately 58 percent of ByteDance Ltd. is owned by global institutional investors (such as BlackRock, General Atlantic, and Susquehanna International Group), 21 percent is owned by the company’s founder (a Chinese national who lives in Singapore), and 21 percent is owned by employees — including approximately 7,000 Americans.

5. On TikTok’s operations around the globe:

In the United States, the TikTok platform is provided by TikTok Inc., a California-incorporated company that has its principal place of business in Culver City, California and offices in New York, San Jose, Chicago, and Miami, among other locations. TikTok Inc. has thousands of employees in the United States. Like many platforms owned by companies that operate globally, the global TikTok platform is supported not only by those employees, but also by employees of other ByteDance subsidiaries around the globe, including in Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, Australia, and China.

6. On efforts to address the U.S. government’s concerns before the bill:

The result was an approximately 90-page draft National Security Agreement with detailed annexes embodying a comprehensive solution addressing the government’s national security concerns. Notably, the draft National Security Agreement provided that all protected U.S. user data (as defined in the agreement) would be stored in the cloud environment of a U.S.-government-approved partner, Oracle Corporation, which would also review and vet the TikTok source code.

7. On the challenges that would come with a new owner trying to operate TikTok in the U.S. under the terms of the law:

A divestment of the U.S. TikTok platform, without any operational relationship with the remainder of the global platform, would preclude the interoperability necessary to make international content seamlessly available in the U.S. market and vice versa. As a result, the U.S. TikTok platform would become an “island” where Americans would have an experience detached from the rest of the global platform and its over 1 billion users. Such a limited pool of content, in turn, would dramatically undermine the value and viability of the U.S. TikTok business.

8. On the engineering challenges of complying with the law within its one-year timeframe to make the sale:

It would take years for an entirely new set of engineers to gain sufficient familiarity with the source code to perform the ongoing, necessary maintenance and development activities for the platform. Moreover, to keep the platform functioning, these engineers would need access to ByteDance software tools, which the Act prohibits. Such a fundamental rearchitecting is not remotely feasible on anything approaching the 270-day timeframe contemplated by the Act.

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