A Google Earth image that shows where the Coast Guard stopped a vessel that came from Mexico with multiple undocumented migrants on board.

We’re officially in the second quarter of 2024, which means we all have another free $30 in PACER credit.

Here’s a roundup of some of the federal court cases that have come up along the California/Mexico border so far this spring. It’s also a snapshot of the largescale data I’ve been collecting on mappingtheborder.com to find the key data points that help tell the story and improve transparency of what’s happening along the southern border.

Allegedly tried to tell the Coast Guard that they were only tuna fishing

When: April 3, 2024, at 5:03 p.m.

Where: 5 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego

What: The two defendants sailed from Mexico up to the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego when the Coast Guard boarded their vessel. They tried to say they were tuna fishing, but the Coast Guard “observed fishing poles without reels and fishing rods not used for tuna fishing,” according to a federal complaint. Fifteen total people, including the two defendants, were eventually discovered onboard. There were multiple Mexican citizens and one Romanian. Three of them said they agreed to pay up to $13,000 if successfully smuggled into the U.S.

100 pounds of meth and a little fentanyl

When: April 2, 2024, at 3:20 a.m.

Where: San Ysidro Port of Entry

Narrative: The defendant said he was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana to go to Chula Vista, according to a federal complaint. But a Z-Portal X-Ray and a narcotic detection dog led border agents to 105 packages concealed in the center console, doors and quarter panels of his car. Those packages had a little more than 100 pounds of meth and 12 pounds of fentanyl. The defendant said he left the car at a mechanic shop in Tijuana the day before and had no knowledge of the drugs.

(The pending Supreme Court decision on Diaz v. United States will have an impact on how successful you can be with that type of “blind mule” defense.)

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Allegedly smuggling his stepdaughter’s boyfriend into the U.S.

When: March 30, 2024, at 6:56 p.m.

Where: Andrade, California, Port of Entry

Narrative: An Arizona resident faces charges for trying to smuggle his stepdaughter’s boyfriend into the U.S. from Mexico (the boyfriend’s home country) at the Andrade, California, Port of Entry. The stepfather said he thought the worst-case scenario was a misdemeanor charge. Instead, he was arrested on a felony count of “bringing in illegal aliens without presentation.” Now he faces prison, fines or both.

A K-9 named Soma alerted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to the trunk of the defendant’s car, where the boyfriend was hiding as they attempted to cross.

Allegedly thought they were smuggling gold, not people

When: March 26, 2024, at 1:20 p.m.

Where: San Ysidro Port of Entry and National City, California

Narrative: Border agents found two people in the trunk of a Volkswagen Vento at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. According to the complaint, the driver said he saw a job ad on Facebook to bring gold into the U.S.; he didn’t know there were actually two Mexican nationals stowed away in the car. (It’s unclear if it was his car or a car he had been provided by the employer.)

Agents let the driver proceed under surveillance into the U.S., looking to apprehend whomever took possession of the vehicle on the other side — which is exactly what happened to the two defendants when they took control of the vehicle in National City.

In a post-arrest interview, according to the complaint, one defendant said he also thought he was transporting gold and had no knowledge of the migrants in the trunk.

Investigating a series of carjackings in San Diego

When: Jan. 19, 2024, at 7:39 p.m.

Where: El Cajon, San Diego County, California

Narrative: The FBI and local police have been investigating a series of carjackings, with the stolen cars believed to be going to Mexico, according to this search warrant. That particular search warrant for a BMW SUV stems from a Jan. 19 carjacking in El Cajon, California, in which the victim’s Dodge Challenger was stolen. The BMW was allegedly at the scene of the crime, according to the witness and cops who used a license plate reader to pin the vehicle to that place and time.

There was also a carjacking on Jan. 28 in National City, California. According to the search warrant, border crossing records showed that the victim’s Mercedes crossed into Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry the next day.

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