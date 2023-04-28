Texts between JF, a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim, and an individual who is being charged for coercing a minor into prostitution.

Homeland Security investigators received a search warrant on April 25 for the cell phone account of an alleged pimp who was operating in San Diego and now faces charges including:

sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion

coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution

The following is from the text of the search warrant:

The charges and search warrant followed an altercation between the alleged pimp, whose name is Deondre, and a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim who had been under his control, referred to as JF in the warrant.

That altercation, at a 7-Eleven on the 3700 block of Fourth Avenue in San Diego, was reported to police as a female victim (JF) struck by a vehicle after her phone was stolen. A witness said they saw “a white BMW quickly leave the area and JF laying on the ground,” and then “JF either jumping or being thrown out the rear driver’s side seat … with her belongings.”

Several days prior, JF first met Deondre in person after communicating with him on Instagram. Deondre took her to a hotel room in Victorville where she met another woman who served as his “bottom,” a term used to describe a sex worker who handles the business and administration of a sex trafficker.

That’s when JF began working for him. He went over his rules:

she had to work “all day every day”

had to meet a $1,500 quota every day

if she didn’t meet quota, “he would get to beating my ass but he wouldn’t beat the other bitch up and she wouldn’t make no money”

if she wanted to leave, JF would have to pay Deondre an exit fee of $5,000

JF had to advertise on sites such as Private Delights and MegaPersonals. Sites like that have an 18-and-over requirement, but you can evade that requirement if you’re underage with someone else’s photo ID that looks similar enough. JF had to outcalls (the sex worker travels to the buyer), incalls (the buyer comes to the sex worker) and car dates (the sex act happens in a car).

While in San Diego, JF said she completed three sex acts per day for $500 each, at one point staying with Deondre and his bottom at the Motel 6 on the 1500 block. ofSecond Avenue in Downtown San Diego.

After working for Deondre over the next couple of weeks, JF was in his white BMW when they began the altercation that led police to them. Deondre and his bottom, known only as “Kash,” began “striking the back of her head and her face with both open hand blows and closed fists.”

According to the search warrant:

JF stated she believed the two were trying to kill her as she heard them both make statements to the effect of, “I’m going to kill you bitch,” and “you’re going to get killed today.”

JF said she felt a push from behind as she tried to escape the car, leaving her on the ground in front of the vehicle. She had to rush out of the way as the BMW started rolling toward her.

Police arrived, brought JF to the hospital and brought charges and the search warrant against Deondre. On April 18, the court ordered Deondre to be detained before facing trial because he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.