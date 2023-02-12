San Ysidro port of entry / (Luke Harold)

Eleven search warrants were issued in January for multiple devices belonging to several alleged smugglers and one drug dealer in California’s Southern District courts.

It’s a little unusual that the warrants involve seven different cases that range from June 2022 to January 2023, even though all 11 of them were issued within a week of each other earlier this month (10 of the warrants were signed and dated on Jan. 10-11, and another one on Jan. 4).

Nine of the warrants resulted in the seizure of four iPhones, an Android, a Motorola Moto E20, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, a T-Mobile REVVL 4+ and a GPS tracker. Two other warrants were for account information from two cell phone numbers. The reasons given included:

Finding additional communications detailing drug trafficking plans and co-conspirators.

Tracking the defendants' location using cell tower data.

Locating photos and videos that expose details such as co-conspirators and images that can help authorities geolocate points of interest, such as smuggling routes.

Here’s a timeline of the events that led to the search warrants: