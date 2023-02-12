Search warrants target a series of San Diego human smuggling, drug trafficking cases
Within one week in January, officials asked for warrants related to a string of cases dating back to summer 2022
Eleven search warrants were issued in January for multiple devices belonging to several alleged smugglers and one drug dealer in California’s Southern District courts.
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It’s a little unusual that the warrants involve seven different cases that range from June 2022 to January 2023, even though all 11 of them were issued within a week of each other earlier this month (10 of the warrants were signed and dated on Jan. 10-11, and another one on Jan. 4).
Nine of the warrants resulted in the seizure of four iPhones, an Android, a Motorola Moto E20, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, a T-Mobile REVVL 4+ and a GPS tracker. Two other warrants were for account information from two cell phone numbers. The reasons given included:
Finding additional communications detailing drug trafficking plans and co-conspirators.
Tracking the defendants' location using cell tower data.
Locating photos and videos that expose details such as co-conspirators and images that can help authorities geolocate points of interest, such as smuggling routes.
Here’s a timeline of the events that led to the search warrants:
On June 10, 2022, a U.S. national applied for entry through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. A canine team alerted agents to the rear quarter panel on the driver's side; the driver said she was headed to Escondido to transport money for a friend, but denied knowing about drugs that were found in the vehicle — totaling 20 packages with 9.24 kgs (20.37 lbs) of meth and five packages with 5.56 kgs (12.25 lbs) of fentanyl.
On Oct. 17, 2022, officers responded to the scene of an overdose in San Diego. They searched the cell phone of the person who had overdosed with a signed consent from his father and passcode obtained from his girlfriend. In the phone, they found a contact card for “Yogi,” which ended up being the code name for an alleged drug dealer. Agents searched the alleged dealer’s home and found fentanyl, meth, cocaine and $40,000 cash.
On Dec. 31, 2022, border patrol pulled over a jeep and found two Mexican citizens in the back dressed in wet clothing covered in brush and shoes covered in mud. They took the driver’s T-Mobile REVVL 4+ from the driver’s dashboard. One of the Mexicans had a blue Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, and the other had a blue Motorola Moto E20. All three devices were later obtained with search warrants because the three may have used them “to communicate with co-conspirators during the alien smuggling event,” according to the warrants. The driver said he was supposed to get $3,000 for driving the two passengers to Los Angeles, plus another $300 if he didn't stop in San Diego. The passengers said they were going to pay $8,000 to $9,000 if successfully smuggled into the U.S. All three of them face federal charges.
On Jan. 3, 2023, a driver tried to cross into the U.S. at the San Ysidro port of entry. The canine enforcement team alerted agents to the engine compartment of the vehicle; a Z-Portal x-ray machine detected anomalies in the engine compartment, where four packages with approximately 4.66 kgs (10.27 lbs) were found. Agents got a search warrant for the driver’s black iPhone.
On Jan. 9, 2023, agents found 63 packages concealed near the gas tank with 31.28 kilos (68.96 lbs) of meth in the car of a driver seeking entry into the U.S. at San Ysidro. Agents got a search warrant for the driver’s black Android.
On Jan. 10, 2023, a border patrol agent stopped a white Chevy Tahoe at State Route 94 near Jeb Stewart Road. The driver now faces federal alien smuggling charges. He had nine Mexican nationals in the car. Two of them said they were going to pay $10,000 to $12,000 to be smuggled to Los Angeles. A third said that he crossed the border illegally on his own and then joined up with the group. The driver had a black iPhone and a green iPhone, which were both obtained through search warrants.
Also on Jan. 10, 2023, while a Toyota Corolla was crossing at the San Ysidro port of entry, a detection dog alerted agents to the rear driver side quarter panel. The driver said she was going to Pico Rivera, California. Agents found 28 packages with 32.56 kilos (71.78 lbs) of cocaine. Agents then obtained a search warrant for a white iPhone.
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