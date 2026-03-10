Every year in California alone, thousands of people seek damages from police agencies for a variety of reasons: fender benders with police cars, unlawful uses of force, property damage caused by police activity, or more recently, being shot with rubber bullets and flashbang grenades.

The legal claim gives the claimant a direct path to negotiate a settlement with a government agency. That agency can pay the claimant what they’re asking for, offer the claimant a lesser amount, or reject it. In the second or third cases, the claimant can then go to court, but the legal claim is typically a prerequisite to filing a lawsuit against police or other government offices.

In an effort to keep track of all these legal claims and make them more publicly accessible, I’ve created an AI project with Claude to quickly filter and analyze them. It also has a chatbot that can answer any questions about the collection, such as:

were there any incidents in (fill in the blank) neighborhood?

were there any wrongful traffic stops?

were there any claims filed by protesters from No Kings Day last year?

do any of the claims raise concerns about conditions in local jails?

Right now it includes more than 200 claim forms submitted to LAPD over the last year or so. As I continue to tweak the design and usability, I also want to include more California police agencies.

You could say it’s currently in beta.

And, in response to one of my most recent California Public Records Act request, here is a more conventional rundown of legal claims that continue to trickle in from last year’s protests against immigration enforcement operations:

Someone attending a protest in Downtown Los Angeles said they needed five stitches and was diagnosed with a concussion after a flashbang grenade struck him in the head.

A woman allegedly got shot in the head with a rubber bullet, resulting in a concussion and five staples.

Another protester allegedly had lower back and thigh injuries after getting hit twice with rubber bullets while trying to get to their car in a parking structure.

Struck by rubber bullets, beaten by police with their batons and trampled by horses.

The claimant allegedly had a deep laceration and arm fracture, and her friend got hit above the eye with one of LAPD’s “less-than-lethal munitions.”

An L.A. resident who was filming LAPD allegedly got hit in the legs, groin and head with rubber bullets.

Another person who was filming LAPD was allegedly shot in the back of the ribs with rubber bullets

A protester holding a sign that said “MARINES! Where Were U JAN 6” allegedly had his finger fractured by a rubber bullet and needed surgery.

A woman happened to be walking to 7-Eleven without knowing about the protesting that day or LAPD activity, but an officer allegedly shot her in the stomach with a rubber bullet when she tried asking how long street closures would be in effect.

Noel Phillips, who at the time was reporting on the protests for Good Morning Britain, says he has had trouble fully extending his left arm after being struck with a rubber bullet and feeling “searing pain.”