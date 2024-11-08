San Diego County was emblematic of the whole U.S. in two notable ways on Election Day 2024:

Kamala Harris did not perform as well as Joe Biden did in 2020. Donald Trump made significant inroads with Latino voters.

Harris has about 55% of the vote in San Diego County as of Nov. 7, with 500,000 ballots left to count, compared to Biden’s 60% four years ago. At 41.65%, Trump is about 4 percentage points ahead of his 2020 total.

As usual, Democrats across the board performed well throughout coastal San Diego County, while East County voted red. Trump also won the precincts in and around the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base in North County, as expected.

But more alarming for Democrats, the slump was especially pronounced in four San Diego County communities with Latino-majority populations, underscoring an ongoing national trend that helped send Trump to the White House again.

In 2020, Biden had:

More than 70% of the vote in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego (population 27,846 / 93% Latino), located at the U.S. border with Tijuana.

Almost two-thirds in the city of Chula Vista (population 276,103 / 60% Latino).

Nearly 70% in National City (population 55,236 / 65% Latino).

Just under 60% in Imperial Beach (population 25,458 / 53% Latino).

Harris hasn’t cleared 60% in any of them as of now.

In 2020, Trump had:

40.8% of the vote in Imperial Beach.

No more than 34% in any of the other three, including just 29% in San Ysidro.

This year he is on pace to finish comfortably over 40% in each one.

Harris is hanging on to all four majorities — for now. Her lead in Imperial Beach is a tenuous 132 votes (Biden won there by almost 2,000 votes).

Here are a couple of quick charts that show how Trump ate into a once reliable Democratic demographic:

^^^2020 presidential election

^^^2024 presidential election

(And you can click here for an interactive version. [Data compiled manually by me/ coding generated by Claude.ai.)

Throughout the U.S., an unprecedented 46% of Latinos turned out for Republicans, according to an exit poll, despite factors such as Trump’s racism, promises of mass deportation and, more recently, the Tony Hinchcliffe “island of garbage” joke at Madison Square Garden.

By comparison, Trump had only 28% of the Latino vote in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, according to the Pew Research Center.

What I’ve been reading to try to understand it:

[updated May 9, 2025 with a new link to an interactive graphic]