AI-generated social security cards.

Four defendants from San Diego are facing charges for allegedly making and selling counterfeit ID documents, including permanent resident cards and social security cards, according to a recently unsealed complaint in federal court.

“Agents have investigated and targeted individuals selling counterfeit immigration packets containing Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) cards and Social Security Cards (hereinafter collectively referred to as “packets”) in the Southern District of California,” which includes San Diego and Imperial counties, the complaint reads.

Share

Federal agents brought the charges — which include transferring false identification documents — after an investigation in which two informants reached out to the defendants, asking them to make packets with the fake IDs.

The alleged scheme had been going on for five years, according to the complaint. Federal agents with U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security used gave their two informants “passport style photographs and biographical information of fictitious individuals prior to the sale.” Then the informant received a packet from the defendants, which they turned over to the federal agents.

Here are a couple alleged transactions that the informants carried out, per the complaint:

Jan. 19, 2021: Cooperating Informant 1 (CI-1) texted one of the defendants, Osiris Valdez-Gomez, passport photos and biographical details for three individuals. Valdez-Gomez then met with another one of the defendants, Humberto Barrientos-Lopez, before CI-1 purchased the packet of fake documents for $240.

June 30, 2022: Cooperating Informant 2 (CI-2) called defendant Isidro Martinez-Sanchez to purchase packets of fake documents for two individuals who would arrive in the U.S. that September and needed them to get jobs. On Sept. 21, CI-2 picked up the packets from defendant Alonso Cruz-Munoz for $140 each, $280 total. Federal agents observed the transaction.

Nov. 15, 2022: CI-2 texted Cruz-Munoz passport photos and biographical details for two individuals. The next day, they met and CI-2 paid another $280 for the two packets.

Dec. 5, 2022: CI-2 texted Cruz-Munoz biographical info for two individuals, then got instructions to pick up the fake documents at the San Diego residence of Barrientos-Lopez later that day. On Dec. 14, CI-2 paid Cruz-Munoz $280.

The charges were filed on June 7, but were under seal until June 30.

According to the complaint: “Sealing is necessary because premature disclosure of the contents of this probable cause statement and related documents may cause the defendants to flee and may cause destruction of evidence and may have a negative impact on this continuing investigation.”