Gloria Romero and Fiona Ma are leading in a few precincts in the race for California governor, otherwise San Diego County mirrors the state results for the most part. Steve Hilton is currently on top countywide with Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer consolidating most of the Democratic votes in second and third place, respectively.

This post will be updated in the weeks ahead as the latest results are posted by the Registrar of Voters. As of June 5, with more than 100,000 votes still to count, here are the vote totals so far in seven key San Diego races:

Congress

The left-leaning coastal communities propelled Democrats to first place finishes in all but one congressional race, as the top two candidates in each head to the general election in November:

The race for the 48th District, which geographically mostly covers the county’s less-populated mountain and rural communities, is key to whether Democrats can secure all five seats in Congress. Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond is up by more than 22 percentage points over San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, a Democrat.

Democrat Mike Levin is running to keep the seat that he’s held since 2019, representing a district that includes coastal North County San Diego and parts of Orange County. The San Diego portion of the district has consistently been deep blue, outweighing the right-leaning OC enclaves such as San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

Democrat Scott Peters, who has held this seat for 14 years, is up 47% to 41% over Republican challenger Steven Cohen, former news director at rightwing KUSI.

Sara Jacobs has 56% of the vote in the race for her fourth term, with Republican Ricardo Cabrera, currently at about 38%, also advancing to the general election.

Longtime Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas has a 20 percentage point lead over Republican challenger Jeff Belle.

The city’s lone ballot measure

Measure A, the only ballot measure in the city of San Diego, would have imposed a tax on homes that are vacant for most of the year and are not a primary residence. About 55% of city voters are saying no so far. It’s doing well in deep blue, renter-heavy areas including North Park, South Park, Golden Hill and Hillcrest, but wealthy homeowners are overwhelmingly against it.