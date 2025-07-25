LAPD during the June 8 protest in Downtown Los Angeles. (Luke Harold)

Protesters in Los Angeles have been filing legal claims against the Los Angeles Police Department after last month's demonstrations, citing rubber bullets to the face, broken windshields and other incidents, according to records I obtained from the city.

Legal claims are typically the first step when you think a government agency owes you for damages. The claim allows you to try to resolve your allegation directly with that agency. If your claim is rejected, or if they offer you less money than you want, then you can file a lawsuit.

I also filed California Public Records Act requests for legal claims that have been filed against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol during the month of June. We’ll see how long those take.

So here’s a rundown of LAPD protest-related claims, in order of least to greatest amount of money that the claimant is seeking:

Shot with nonlethals: A protester says she was near L.A. City Hall “invoking my first amendment right to assemble and express my views” on June 8, in the aftermath of the Paramount Home Depot reports, when she got shot in the kidney with a rubber bullet and caught some other nonlethal fire. Amount of claim: $1, but she adds “the total cost affiliated is TBD.”

Shattered windshield: An LAPD officer threw a flashbang grenade that broke this person’s windshield near Main and Temple streets in DTLA during the No Kings Day protest, the claim alleges. Amount of claim: $800.

Broken car window: During the June 8 protest in Downtown L.A., one driver got boxed in between protesters and LAPD horses. “I could not move forward as there was protesters infront of my car and police used excessive force and broke my back window with a stick.” Amount of claim: $1,000.

Parked motorcycle: LAPD shot a rubber bullet at a parked motorcycle, “putting a large dent in the gas tank,” according to its owner. “An LAPD officer shot my stationary, legally parked motorcycle and did not even bounce the round off the ground, per protocol.” Amount of claim: $1,000.

Dodgers: This guy was just trying to go to the Dodgers game when protesters, who were denouncing the team’s lack of support for the Latino community amid all these federal raids, placed electric scooters in the road. “There were so many scooters in the roadway, vehicles were driving on the opposite side of the roadway to gain access to the stadium.” He says he incurred some damage to a rim, tire and driver-side panel while trying to navigate the situation. Amount of claim: $1,700.

Dent in car door: This filer said he discovered a dent on the driver-side door of his car after driving near the No Kings Day protest in DTLA, where he heard something hit it while flashbangs went off and protesters fled by 3rd and Broadway. Amount of claim: $1,750.

Caltrans DTLA building: Caltrans, the state’s transportation agency, says that protesters ran onto their District 7 headquarters on Main Street near LAPD headquarters and L.A. City Hall. “Footage captures individuals on our plaza with our Caltrans security guards who then get shot at with rubber bullets.” The claim says rubber bullets shattered a window and damaged a glass door. Amount of claim: $4,000.

‘Bleeding profusely from his head’: A No Kings Day protester near L.A. City Hall had been handing out water to people who were teargassed when LAPD began herding the crowd toward Spring and 1st streets, this claim alleges. When he tried to leave the area he “felt a sharp and intense pain in the back of his head as he took a few steps and fell to the ground” after taking a rubber bullet to the back of the head. He was allegedly bleeding from his head as LAPD zip tied and detained him. The claimant says he was diagnosed later that night with a brain bleed, a severe concussion and blunt force trauma.

Broken nose and facial fractures: A content creator “had just taken a picture of a flag and was looking down at his phone when a bullet from a less-lethal projectile hit him directly in his face,” according to his claim. He was diagnosed at an emergency room with a broken nose and facial fractures. Amount of claim: Not specified.

[updated July 25, 2025, at 4:16 p.m. PST with an additional legal claim]