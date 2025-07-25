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Redskelton
Jul 26, 2025

The press has been replaced by imagery. The post-literate structure is visually alerted of a tale.

The tale as it is written by the manufactured Hollywood films and corporate books will be the perversion of the story now.

The History of the U.S. is being written. Meaning it is history.

The visuals of Jan 6th as told by the FBI will reign supreme.

No reconcilation is coming.

No reckoning.

The end of the U.S. has been coming for decades and Tusli Gabbard is serving the role to humiliate and deliver the U.S. to the global government because that is who she represents.

These imaginary leaders are incompatible with being leaders.

It is a craft of deception that has no credibility left. But visually still performs the play.

Commenting on the individual acts is to miss the grand collapse.

The finale.

The fat lady song was signed by the autopen.

And I can hear the song. When the song ends. This U.S. imaginary freedom forgery will lock you in the dungeons and destroy your meaningless lives.

Believing in an extermination racket that was certified by Central bank bankruptcy dragging the world with it was a global campaign by global mafia.

As Presidents strip you of your human rights in succession and destroy your future with laws and intentional failed wars.

What were you watching?

How did you miss it?

The closure of businesses in 75% of the commercial space in California is kind of hard to miss.

The funded protests and celebrity cover for the criminal class is undeniable.

What the fuck do Americans need to be activated to protect their own necks already bleeding?

"Fascism denatured the marketplace. Entrepreneurship was abolished. State ministries, rather than consumers, (with propaganda)

determined what was produced (offshore) by offshore interests and under what conditions."

This is how you turn a Continent like North America into Gaza.

Forcing compliance by dictatorships and surveillance to accept the lies that no one should be willing to believe anymore.

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