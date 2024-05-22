Border Patrol placed a Honduran national in the passenger seat of an ATV after detaining him near the San Diego segment of the U.S./Mexico border in 2021, according to a federal complaint.

The agents didn’t properly strap him in the seat, the complaint alleges. So after they lost control of the vehicle and it started rolling, he ended up pinned underneath it.

Last summer, the Honduran national sued the U.S. government, including the Department of Homeland Security, for damages.

According to the complaint:

As a direct and proximate result of the Defendant’s negligence, Plaintiff suffered catastrophic injuries, including but not limited to loss of consciousness after getting pinned underneath the ATV; multiple rib fractures; a punctured lung; multiple fractures to his clavicle and neck; great physical, mental, and emotional pain; disfigurement and disability.

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The complaint adds that the defendant has also suffered “shock, embarrassment, physical distress and injury, humiliation, severe emotional distress, stress and other damages.” Another court document says the plaintiff in the case was one of three undocumented immigrants being transported by Border Patrol at the time of the alleged single-vehicle rollover. The other two are not part of this case.

A settlement conference is scheduled for February 2025. Pending a potential settlement, there will be a pretrial conference in August 2025.

Part of the reason I think this case is interesting is because of a somewhat similar one I encountered about six years ago on PACER. From what I recall, there was a migrant who allegedly crossed the border illegally, was approached by federal agents on an ATV (or other off-road vehicle), and then somehow absconded with the vehicle after the agents tried to apprehend him on foot. But he ended up crashing the vehicle and the agents were able to catch up with him and complete the arrest.

I thought I saved that court document, but I never could find it on my computer. That was part of the inspiration for a project to track the key details of federal court cases, both for longterm data aggregation and preserving interesting details of individual cases.

Both cases make me wonder how many vehicle accidents Border Patrol/ICE/other federal agents are responsible for while they’re patrolling the border. There was one Border Patrol agent who died after a single-vehicle crash about two years ago in San Diego’s East County region, although few details about the circumstances were made available.

I filed a FOIA with ICE and CBP. I’ll set the over/under for when I’ll get the records at 2030.