Tijuana, Baja California (Luke Harold)

Since it’s the final quarter of 2023 and I have another free $30 on PACER, here are some recent federal cases in California’s Southern District Court (covering San Diego and Imperial counties) that came up along the border.

It’s a small, random sampling of cases that broke evenly among the typical types of cases that end up in the Southern District: drug smuggling, human smuggling and illegal entry:

Drug smuggling

Defendant crossed into U.S. with a trailer of TVs; agents noticed anomalies in one of the trailer walls as he crossed at the Calexico East port of entry. Agents received a warrant to use a tracker on the vehicle and trailer. It went to a yard off CA-905 west and La Media in San Ysidro. Agents stopped the vehicle shortly after it left the yard and found 317 packages with more than 2,200 pounds of cocaine and nearly 1,300 pounds of meth. Defendant denied knowledge of the drugs.

Defendant tried to enter the U.S. through a pedestrian lane at the Calexico East port of entry. Agents found 2.64 pounds of meth stored in a light blue water jug that the defendant was carrying. Defendant said he did not know that the drugs were in there; he was on his way to work and wanted to stay out of trouble after a previous arrest for attempted drug smuggling through Calexico.

Defendant was crossing into U.S. by car when agents discovered 28 packages with 188.36 pounds of meth concealed within the vehicle's floorboard carpeting, backrests of the front seat, back seats and in the vehicle's firewall. Defendant said he agreed to smuggle the drugs for $5,000.

Defendant said he was driving into U.S. after visiting his wife in Mexicali, Baja California. Border Patrol found 53 packages with about 77 pounds of meth concealed in the doors of the defendant's Camry and in the gas tank. Defendant said he agreed to smuggle the drugs to Phoenix for $4,500 due to financial hardship. The money was going to be deducted from a debt he owed, and he was also supposed to receive $500 cash for the delivery. Share luke harold's newsletter

Human smuggling

Defendant and passenger tried to cross into U.S. at Calexico west port of entry. Border Patrol received alert that the passport presented by the passenger had been reported stolen. Defendant said he agreed to smuggle the passenger into the U.S. for $1,000 because he needed the money, and had smuggled people into the U.S. five times before. Passenger, who was a Mexican citizen, said his family agreed to pay a $16,000 smuggling fee to enter the U.S.

El Centro Sector intelligence agents on the Anti-Smuggling Unit recognized the defendant's car in the parking lot of the Quechan Casino in Winterhaven. They followed the defendant as he drove west on I-8 toward Calexico and picked up two Mexican nationals. Defendant said he paid $8,500 to be smuggled into the U.S., and was offered a discount if he drove other migrants who illegally crossed the border.

Border Patrol observed a white Suburban with 17 migrants drive into the U.S. from Mexico and continue eastbound along the border road. After being approached by border patrol, the vehicle stopped and occupants tried to escape and hide in the brush on the east side of Drew Road. None of the 17 migrants had legal documentation to be in the U.S. The driver said he had paid $5,000 to be smuggled into the U.S., and a smuggler made him drive the Suburban at gunpoint (one of the other passengers said she did not see any weapons used). Passengers gave conflicting amounts of how much they paid to be smuggled into the U.S.

Illegal entry