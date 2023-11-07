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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Nov 18, 2023

Unbelievable!

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Gene Oyler's avatar
Gene Oyler
Nov 24, 2023

What? That can’t be right. The Republicans tell us that the drugs are brought into the US by illegals crossing the border. Surely they wouldn’t lie about this. 🙄

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