The Navy is investigating a sailor on the USS Abraham Lincoln after finding multiple guns in his 2007 Toyota Corolla while it was in long-term parking at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, according to a federal search warrant for the car filed Oct. 17.

That sailor, Petty Officer Second Class Stephan Perez, was also suspended from possessing firearms in his official duty because of his “negative response” upon being denied a chance to attend Navy SEAL training, according to the warrant.

Perez was at sea on the USS Lincoln at the time two security officers noticed the car’s expired registration on Oct. 7, the warrant says. They searched and inventoried the vehicle, registered to Perez’s father with Texas plates, before having it towed.

Here’s what they found:

A loaded semi-automatic pistol Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm with two loaded magazines

A Glock 19 9mm with a threaded barrel

A Ruger AR-15 with a scope and Surefire Suppressor

Body armor with magazine pouches and ballistic plates

A machete

A hatchet

A Ka-Bar knife

A wide variety of ammunition

The warrant also says Perez’s rejection from Navy SEAL training was due to his “substandard work performance.”

(It’s unclear how long ago that happened, or how long his firearm suspension has been in place, but here’s a pic of Perez participating in a security training on the USS Lincoln last March.)

“At the time, Petty Officer Perez was assigned to the ship’s security department. His command reported that, after his request to attend Navy Seal training was denied, his negative reaction and expressions of suicidal ideation led the command to suspend his certification to possess firearms in his official duty capacity.”

As of now, NCIS is investigating Perez for unlicensed firearms and ammunition dealing. It does not appear that any charges have been filed, based on a search of federal court records. It’s also unclear if Perez will face charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which is essentially the military’s internal justice system.

I reached out to a Navy spokesperson on the USS Abraham Lincoln and will update this post if I hear back.

According to the NCIS investigator who filed the warrant, records showed that none of the guns were registered in California, as required by state law, and none of them were secured in lock boxes or cases.

“The presence of these firearms, especially within a vehicle, likely violates Navy regulations and instructions regarding the possession, transportation, and handling of personal firearms, ammunition, and weapons onboard Naval installations,” the warrant says.

The warrant also alleges that Perez made two trips to Mexico last May, including one with the Corolla, but “it does not appear” he got the necessary approvals for either trip.

This is a developing story.

