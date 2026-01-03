It’s not a comprehensive list, but here are some lawsuits filed in the final days of 2025 by families of those killed in police custody over the last year or so in Southern California:

In-custody deaths in San Diego – There’s already been news coverage this week of a lawsuit filed by the family of Callen Lines, who died in May 2025 shortly after she entered the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Center. But there’s a similar case also filed on Dec. 31 that hasn’t received any attention: The family of Corey Dean filed a similar lawsuit against San Diego County after Dean was found dead in solitary confinement last July at the Vista Detention Facility. Dean experienced schizophrenia and other conditions that resulted in him “screaming, crying, and acting bizarrely” while in custody, the complaint alleges, but his calls for help were ignored.

… and Los Angeles – Last September, robbery suspect Roger Nielsen Jr. was pronounced dead shortly after his arrest in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. The lawsuit filed Dec. 30 alleges that LAPD caused “significant head wounds” that led to his death.

… and San Bernardino – A lawsuit also filed Dec. 30 alleges that San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies responded to a Victorville gas station, where they encountered Roman Huerta. A local news report says Huerta was causing a disturbance. Deputies tased Huerta, which “caused him to suffer neuromuscular incapacitation and fall to the ground, and caused him significant injury,” the lawsuit alleges. He died later that day at a nearby hospital.

Lawsuit against LA Metro following 2024 death near Sunset/Vermont station – A 31-year-old named Ryan Ludwick allegedly stabbed a security guard at an LA Metro station near Vermont and Sunset before security pepper sprayed and shot him. Ludwick was found dead near the station. But a lawsuit filed by his family on Dec. 30 alleges that Ludwick “posed no threat to the safety of any person” at the time he was pepper sprayed, and that “deployment of pepper spray and the shooting were excessive, unreasonable, unjustified, negligent, contrary to security guard training, and inappropriate.”

Excessive force – In November 2024, a pool technician pulled off to the side of the road while experiencing a hypoglycemic episode due to his diabetes, alleges a complaint filed Dec. 23. A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy pulled up behind him, then allegedly “threw him violently to the ground” and gave him a citation for resisting arrest, which the district attorney’s office did not prosecute.

On an entirely separate note …

Birds in pants – A 35-year-old U.S. citizen tried to smuggle two parakeets in his underwear across the pedestrian entrance at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, alleges a Dec. 10 search warrant for his Apple account. The parakeets were unconscious but breathing when CBP agents discovered them, according to the warrant. They were placed in a cage with food and water as they awaited veterinary care.

Looking ahead to January 2026 — We have the continuing case of former Navy sailor charged with distributing fentanyl that led to his shipmate’s death (and his wife, who faces just distribution charges) and the sentencing of yet another Customs and Border Protection agent convicted of working with drug traffickers.