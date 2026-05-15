Protesters confronting Federal Protective Service officers during the third No Kings protest in Downtown Los Angeles. (Luke Harold)

There’s been an influx of charges filed against protesters in Southern California over the last year for assaulting federal agents, but so far 53% of those cases have either been dismissed or ended in a not guilty verdict at trial.

That stat is based on 111 cases in the Central and Southern districts of California, which cover everything in and around Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. (Basically everything I could find in a comprehensive PACER search plus this list provided by a court spokesperson.)

Share

Media outlets quickly began reporting last year these cases falling apart in court at a high rate. Now, almost a year after protests against the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement began, we have a larger sample size of outcomes to look at.

In 81 cases that have been decided at the lower court level (noting that a few are pending appeal), 34 have been dismissed and 9 have ended in not guilty verdicts after jury trials.

But they’re not necessarily happy endings for the defendants. For example, as I covered previously, a bicyclist in Los Angeles was arrested for looking “startled and nervous” during a roving patrol that a federal judge later declared illegal (but the Supreme Court later reversed). The bicyclist, Mexican national Russell Gomez Dzul, was found not guilty but remained in ICE custody because he didn’t have legal status. At least a few others were, or still are, in that pipeline.

Many of the 38 guilty verdicts were made possible only after prosecutors abandoned their initial attempts at felony charges and pursued misdemeanors instead.

Another 30 cases are pending.

Here are a few of the highlights:

One of the pending cases comes from San Bernardino, where a Nicaraguan national faced two counts of using his car as a deadly weapon against federal agents who tried to pull him over for arrest and deportation. A U.S. District Court judge dismissed one of those two counts because one of the agents quickly got the car repaired, leaving the defense no chance to inspect it to see who really collided with whom. Prosecutors filed an appeal, which is pending, arguing that the vehicle was quickly repaired in “accordance with agency policy and mindful of an impending funding shutoff.”

In Ontario, a Lexus driver named Carlos Jimenez stopped and got into a verbal altercation with ICE agents who were in the middle of a traffic stop with another car. The fact that an ICE agent ended up shooting Jimenez in the shoulder was literally only a footnote in a criminal complaint that charged Jimenez with assaulting federal officers. The federal officers “feared that the Lexus would hit officer N.J.” That case is now on track to be dismissed, following a diversion agreement that both sides agreed to earlier this month.

The government filed an appeal in a case against L.A. TikToker Carlitos Parias, who was charged for assaulting federal agents during a traffic stop. He allegedly accelerated his car forward and backward into agents’ vehicles as they boxed him in. A criminal complaint failed to mention, even in a footnote, that one of the agents shot him in the elbow. A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the case, ruling that Parias’s rights were violated because he was released on bond but still detained by ICE. The government appeal, outlined in a brief filed April 29, argued that his release on bond for the criminal charges should not prevent ICE from detaining him for immigration-related reasons.

As mentioned earlier, a number of plea deals happened after prosecutors downgraded the original felony counts. Three examples: One defendant allegedly threw something at an agent and bit the agent. Another allegedly slapped an agent. Another allegedly punched and shoved agents who were trying to arrest another protester for throwing a beer can at them. All eventually accepted plea deals to be convicted for misdemeanors.

CBP and ICE saw a bicyclist in San Bernardino who “resembled the target” of their immigration enforcement operation, but wasn’t. The agents tried to arrest him anyway, leading to charges against the bicyclist for assaulting agents after he allegedly bit one of them, stole one of their tasers and shocked them. He later pleaded guilty to a felony count and was sentenced to time served.

There appears to be only one additional case stemming from the third No Kings protest in Downtown Los Angeles, based on a PACER search for charges involving assaults against federal agents. The defendant allegedly picked up a tear gas canister that an agent threw at the crowd on Alameda Street at the federal building and threw it back toward agents, striking a CBP officer in the chest. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The tracker is linked above. My complete database is also available here.