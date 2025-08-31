DHS officers positioned outside the federal building in Downtown Los Angeles. (Luke Harold)

If you search PACER for all criminal charges of 18 U.S. Code § 111, assaulting or resisting a federal officer, it turns up 20 cases filed so far this calendar year within the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles.

It’s a small and incomplete sample size, but that’s 185% more than 7 in 2024 and 1,900% more than 1 in 2023, and we’re only three-fourths of the way through 2025.

(I say incomplete because based on personal experience, it’s also true that not every single case involving a given charge will appear on PACER when you search by a particular charge. Not sure why.)

It also speaks to the effect of the ongoing immigration raids throughout Southern California, especially Los Angeles County.

I wrote about a few of those cases last month in an article for LA Public Press, including one involving a U.S. citizen who was arrested during a Border Patrol raid in Montebello. The charges against him were quietly dropped.

Searching PACER just now, here are four other cases that have been filed recently but haven’t appeared in the media. As of now they’re all felony charges:

Federal building, Downtown L.A. — On July 25, during one of the daily protests that have been taking place, Customs and Border Protection agents said they saw someone “striking an electric spotlight mounted atop an electric box located on federal property near Roybal with his right elbow.”

While they tried to apprehend that person, someone else “retrieved an object from a bag she was carrying and threw it at the CBP agents in an apparent effort to interfere with their attempts to detain the individual.” She then allegedly bit and spit on one of the agents. In a post-arrest interview, she denied throwing objects, biting or spitting at agents, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and as of now a trial is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Daily protests have been taking place over the last month or so at the garage entrance to the federal building in Downtown L.A. (Luke Harold)

Federal building, Downtown L.A. — Another protester said he was “just talking shit to agents” on July 23, according to a criminal complaint. But he is being charged for allegedly shoving a Bureau of Prisons agent and grabbing her backpack while she was leaving the facility.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and denies making any physical contact, the complaint says. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Sun Valley, California — Someone whose RV was parked in the Sun Valley neighborhood is being charged because he “appeared to attempt to strike the officers with his elbow and swing his arm around” on July 14, a criminal complaint alleges.

FBI and ICE agents said they had an arrest warrant for him because he was in the U.S. without authorization after previously being deported. After he allegedly resisted arrest, agents pepper sprayed and tased him before putting him in handcuffs, the complaint alleges.

On a sidenote, this is also the third case I’ve come across where the defendant is specifically accused of biting a federal agent.

The defendant pleaded not guilty. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Corona, California — On July 7, ICE agents attempted to pull over a Corona resident and take him into immigration detention, according to a criminal complaint. That resident, Mario Castillo-Ortega, is also a registered sex offender due to a 2021 conviction for annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age, according to the California Megan’s Law website. The website doesn’t elaborate on what exactly he did, but that specific charge does not typically involve physical contact with another person.

(screenshot from X)

Castillo-Ortega allegedly tried to evade agents by car, and eventually swerved into one of their vehicles, according to the complaint.

The ICE agents said they followed him back to his apartment complex, but retreated because a crowd quickly began forming outside.

On July 29, Castillo-Ortega was arrested. PACER does not appear to show how he pleaded, but a trial is scheduled for Oct. 7.