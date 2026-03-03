A former Marine is again accused of trespassing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after allegedly fleeing military police on foot, starting a chase that led to one officer drawing a gun and a second officer involved in a downhill grapple before the arrest was made.

Franz Moses Gourgue, who used to be stationed at Camp Pendleton, received a Bad Conduct Discharge last August, according to a complaint filed Feb. 11 in federal court.

Gourgue previously faced a misdemeanor count of trespassing at Camp Pendleton last December for being in a gym on the base after he had been debarred. He signed an order after his arrest agreeing that any further attempts to enter Camp Pendleton would be a criminal violation, court documents show.

That case was dismissed without prejudice in January, following a motion by prosecutors. Less than one month later, he was arrested on the base and charged with the same offense.

Two Camp Pendleton police officers ran into him on Feb. 11 while doing a routine patrol, the new complaint alleges. He told them he was walking to a friend’s room to get his wallet. Officers couldn’t verify Gourgue’s access to the base, but started to escort him to get the wallet. Then Gourgue ran.

When the chase came to a stop, one officer drew his gun and told Gourgue to get on the ground, the complaint alleges, but he “was not obeying commands.” He allegedly hopped over a guardrail next to the base’s A Street bridge. Both officers tried to grab him, but all three “lost footing and rolled down a hill adjacent to the bridge.”

Gourgue was finally arrested at that point.

He allegedly told officers that he entered the base “from the outbound land of the main gate via the vegetation side,” and that he was on his way to shower at the fitness center. He fled because “he did not want to suffer the consequences of his actions,” the complaint alleges.

Gourgue was released on $10,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 26. A hearing is scheduled for April 7.

Court records also say Gourgue trespassed “on at least two additional occasions” at Camp Pendleton, including in February and March 2025. A search of federal court records on PACER shows that he did receive at least two citations for trespassing: one from Camp Pendleton on March 30, 2025, and another one from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in May 2025.

“The individual has priors of being stopped by military police aboard the installation and is confirmed to be debarred,” the March 2025 citation said.

Citations for trespassing on Camp Pendleton aren’t uncommon, particularly for beachgoers who wander onto the restricted Gold Beach. Criminal charges are less frequent.

A quick update on a similar case I wrote about: James Andrew White, a veteran who faces not only a misdemeanor count of trespassing at Camp Pendleton but also a felony count for storing firearms without permission, pleaded not guilty. He was also released on $10,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for May 11.

I have reached out to Camp Pendleton and a public defender who is representing Gourgue, and will update if I hear back.