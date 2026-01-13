Demonstration at the federal building in Downtown San Diego, Jan. 8, 2026. (Luke Harold)

For the last five months, a Nicaraguan national living in San Bernardino, California, has been facing charges for using his car as a deadly weapon during a collision with two federal agents who were in their cars trying to pull him over for arrest and deportation.

In November, U.S. District Judge Kenly Kiya Kato dropped one of the two counts. Her written decision admonished ICE agents for “a growing pattern of mishandling of evidence” involving vehicle collisions.

In this case, one of the agents quickly got their car repaired, leaving the defense no opportunity to inspect it – which could have provided make-or-break evidence for the defendant, Joseph Blandon-Saavedra, who said after his arrest that “they hit me” first.

In a lengthy paragraph, the judge also rebuked the Homeland Security Investigations agent who filed the criminal complaint for excluding any mention of Blandon-Saavedra’s post-arrest statement that agents initiated contact.

Kato’s decision to dismiss the charge is pending an appeal in the Ninth Circuit. But the case underscores how even before the Trump administration publicly misrepresented Renee Good’s encounter with ICE, judges have been quietly trying to sort fact from fabrication over the last year as federal agents have increasingly alleged that they’re being assaulted. A relatively high percentage of those cases have been falling apart in court.

Kato also noted in her decision to dismiss the one charge that there have been “several other recent cases involving alleged assaults on ICE officers in which the jury acquitted the defendant or the charges were dismissed because, among other things, the evidence showed the officers, in fact, used force first.”

Meanwhile, Blandon-Saavedra is in ICE custody.

His case started Sept. 4, when two ICE and three HSI agents were in San Bernardino for a “planned immigration enforcement operation,” according to the criminal complaint.

They watched Blandon-Saavedra leave his residence in a Camry before they tried pulling him over, the complaint alleges. The agents have accused him of backing his car into ICE Agent Perera’s vehicle, then veering left and colliding with the “passenger side tire area” of HSI Agent Tomaselli’s vehicle.

Images in the criminal complaint of Blandon-Saavedra’s Camry and Agent Tomaselli’s vehicle after their collision. (screenshot)

A grand jury indictment followed on Sept. 24, charging Blandon-Saavedra with two counts of assaulting federal agents with a deadly weapon: one for Perera and one for Tomaselli.

Public defenders representing Blandon-Saavedra filed a motion Oct. 29 to dismiss the charges after learning Tomaselli quickly initiated repairs on his vehicle after the encounter, erasing a chance to prove who initiated the collision.

“The government’s claim is that Mr. Blandon-Saavedra initiated contact,” the motion reads, “but because of a careless repair, the defense now cannot have an expert review all the cars in the accident to determine whether the unaltered damage supports the differing defense view regarding the collision’s causation.”

Judge Kato granted the dismissal for the charge against Tomaselli because, “as conceded by the Government at the hearing on the Motion, the HSI Vehicle was potentially useful evidence in supporting Mr. Blandon-Saavedra’s claim.”

Kato rejected prosecutors’ argument that “comparable evidence exists in the form of photographs” of the HSI vehicle following the collision.

“Further examination and inspection of the HSI Vehicle could have demonstrated Agent Tomaselli, in fact, hit Mr. Blandon-Saavedra’s car first,” Kato ruled. “Such a finding would have been essential to Mr. Blandon-Saavedra’s defense.”

The count for allegedly assaulting Perera, whose vehicle has not been repaired, still stands. In early December, Kato ordered both sides to reach an agreement for when the defense can inspect it.

Prosecutors have filed an appeal in the Ninth Circuit over the dismissed charge, with deadlines for briefs coming in February and March. A trial date will be set in U.S. district court after the appeal is settled.

Attorneys representing Blandon-Saavedra did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ICE also has not yet responded to a request for comment.