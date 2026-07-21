Screenshot of text exchange in the NCIS files.

As a quick recap, a 23-year-old Navy sailor stationed in San Diego on the USS Abraham Lincoln died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2023 while on leave with family in the Bay Area.

Ten days after that, another Lincoln sailor overdosed on fentanyl but survived.

Both of them allegedly bought the drugs from one of their Lincoln shipmates, Bailey Szramowski.

None of that became public until Jan. 7, 2025, when Szramowski was charged in federal court for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

As it turns out, according to investigative files I’ve since obtained through FOIA requests, NCIS learned about narcotics use among Lincoln sailors four months before the two overdoses while conducting an entirely separate investigation into Lincoln sailors accused of smuggling migrants from the San Diego/Mexico border to Los Angeles.

The heavy redactions in the files make it unclear whether the Navy specifically knew about drug use by Szramowski and his two shipmates who overdosed in the months before one died and one received life-saving Narcan nasal spray, or whether additional intervention could have prevented it.

NCIS and the Navy’s general communications team declined to respond to my questions along those lines.

But the NCIS files, cross referenced with federal court records, Navy court records and Navy service records, show a more sprawling series of events leading up to the Szramowski case:

Alien smuggling

On Sept. 3, 2022, a USS Lincoln sailor said he stopped for a drink at a gas station store in El Cajon, northeast of downtown San Diego, and happened to strike up a conversation with someone in a Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie.

“Since that is my favorite team I complimented him on his hoodie and we started small talking from there,” the sailor told investigators, according to a transcript included in the NCIS files.

The conversation veered into the sailor’s money issues, according to the transcript. He was behind on car and rent payments and only had $24 in the bank.

“I was struggling to even get cereal in my house without having to pinch pennies,” the sailor said, according to the transcript. “So I had met someone that I still don’t know the name of,” and that person “set me up with this opportunity to make this money and all I had to do was drive.”

Two days after that, the sailor had instructions to follow Google Maps to a small desert town in east San Diego County. Once he arrived at a specific set of coordinates, he was supposed to yell “primo vamonos” or honk twice, then pop the trunk as soon as he saw three migrants who had paid $7,500 each to be smuggled to Los Angeles (the sailor’s cut was $1,000 per person).

The sailor texted his contact that he saw Border Patrol in the area.

“Act normal lol,” the contact texted back, “So they don’t think shit.”

Screenshot from NCIS investigative files into alien smuggling by Navy sailors in San Diego.

Shortly after that, Border Patrol agents saw the sailor doing U-turns along State Route 94 near Marron Valley Road. It was a driving pattern “typical for human smuggling,” according to the investigative files. Agents pulled him over and found the three migrants after getting consent to pop the trunk.

Border Patrol didn’t bring charges, but did notify the Navy.

On Sept. 14, what appears to be a separate Lincoln sailor told investigators that he had recently driven five Mexican migrants from the border to a Metrolink station in Los Angeles, then stopped for a donut. The next day, the sailor collected $3,000 at an In-N-Out Burger in Oceanside ($1,000 per person, minus two of the passengers who were considered “guides”).

This sailor said he got into human smuggling after contacting a high school friend who posted stacks of cash on Instagram. The files don’t say how this sailor got caught.

As NCIS investigated the alien smuggling allegations, agents “inadvertently discovered text communication about suspected narcotics” on Sept. 14, 2022.

“go[ing] to prison” and “go[ing] down for murder”

From September through December 2022, Szramowski and the sailor who died, Anthony Nunn, “regularly discussed drug use and drug sales,” the criminal complaint against Szramowski alleges. Their texts mentioned “perc[s],” “coca,” “coke,” “blow,” “vics,” “hydrocodone,” “lsd,” “shrooms,” and “ecstasy,” according to the criminal complaint.

That complaint also mentioned that NCIS was investigating “drug distribution activities” on the USS Lincoln.

Again, it’s unclear if the Navy knew about the communications between Szramowski and Nunn before Nunn died, but here is the best timeline I can put together based on the allegations in the above-mentioned files:

Sept. 21, 2022

Agents again interviewed the sailor who was detained by Border Patrol for alien smuggling, this time as part of a newly opened investigation into the suspected narcotics use. They found communications between sailors about “shrooms” and “ex.” Someone admitted to selling shrooms to a Lincoln sailor.

In another interview, a Lincoln sailor describes paying cash for two boxes of chocolate mushrooms upon returning from leave earlier in September 2022. (Unclear if it’s the same person, but a sailor admitted to doing shrooms and acid before joining the Navy, according to the investigative files. When asked if he told that to his recruiter he said: “that’s stupid … I would never do that.”)

The shrooms came from a dealer in the Temecula area, the files allege.

Dec. 30, 2022

San Diego Harbor Police responded to a security screening area at San Diego International Airport, where a male subject had a loaded magazine in a carry-on bag. The male subject surrendered the ammo to police and was released. This same incident was described in the NCIS files. All relevant names and identities are redacted, so it’s unclear who it was or what connection they had to the alien smuggling or narcotics.

Nunn and his fiancée, who was also in the Navy at the time, traveled to the Bay Area to be with his family. He had 10 pills that he bought from Szramowski for $100, the complaint alleges, which his fiancée learned about as they drove up there.

Jan. 3, 2023

Nunn’s mother found him unresponsive in a Bay Area family RV at 11:05 a.m., according to an Alameda County coroner’s report. She began CPR. The fire department and paramedics showed up shortly thereafter and tried to resuscitate him, but paramedics said Nunn was dead at 11:48 a.m. The cause of death was listed as acute fentanyl intoxication.

Nunn’s fiancée, identified as G.G. in court documents, noticed there were only nine pills left.

According to the criminal complaint:

“SZRAMOWSKI texted G.G. and instructed her to ‘[g]et [Nunn’s] phone’ and ‘delete mine and his msgs’ so that law enforcement would not find them, which he claimed would result in SZRAMOWSKI ‘go[ing] to prison’ and ‘go[ing] down for murder.’”

10 days later

Another Lincoln sailor, identified as C.L. in court records, overdosed after taking a pill laced with fentanyl that he allegedly received from Szramowski, according to the criminal complaint against Szramowski.

Jan. 17, 2023

C.L. is released from the hospital.

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Jan. 18, 2023

C.L. agreed to cooperate with an NCIS investigation into “drug distribution activities” on the Lincoln, including the events leading up to Nunn’s death.

C.L. alleged that Szramowski and Nunn were both selling Percocet pills, which were likely counterfeit M30 pills, to other sailors over the past year.

Jan. 25, 2023

A Lincoln sailor was interviewed and “made a spontaneous utterance essentially claiming he does not do drugs. He also claimed he never had anything to do with drugs.” This sailor also denied purchasing shrooms from someone whose name is redacted (possibly the sailor from the September 2022 interview, but can’t be sure) and “did not know why [redacted name] would say he sold him shrooms.”

March 9, 2023

A sailor was found guilty at Captain’s Mast, referring to a disciplinary process short of court martial, for use of a controlled substance. The sailor received 45 days of restriction and extra duties, reduction in rank, and their pay cut in half for two months.

May 14, 2024

Nicholas Paschkov, a Good Conduct Medal recipient who was stationed in San Diego on a Navy helicopter squadron, was convicted “for attempting to transport illegal aliens within the United States” in December 2022, according to documents available on the Navy Judge Advocate General website. Can’t say for sure whether he is one of the redacted names in the NCIS alien smuggling files.

As one Reddit user said: “Bro moonlighted as a coyote lol can’t say ive ever seen that one in these reports before”.

Paschkov was separated from the Navy in November 2024.

June 20, 2024

Following a special court martial, Lincoln sailor Ahsan Khan was sentenced to a reduction in paygrade as part of a plea deal convicting him of alien smuggling, according to the Navy JAG website. Two key dates in Khan’s case file that match the redacted sailor from the NCIS files: the September 2022 alien smuggling attempt and June 2024 sentencing.

Khan was also separated from the Navy in November 2024.

July 30, 2024

NCIS received a statement of trial results for “both sailors” who were convicted of alien smuggling, according to the NCIS files. Can’t be certain due to the redactions in the NCIS files, but Khan and Paschkov are the only Navy sailors I could find who were convicted of alien smuggling within that timeframe, based on conviction announcements and court documents posted on the Navy JAG website.

Jan. 7, 2025

A criminal complaint in federal court charges Szramowski with selling fentanyl resulting in Nunn’s death two years prior.

Feb. 14, 2025

Szramowski’s wife, then-Navy sailor Johnnese Poomaihealani, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Poomaihealani was stationed on the USS Lincoln from October 2020 to October 2022, according to Navy records.

Szramowski was separated from the Navy in January 2025 followed by Poomaihealani in November 2025, Navy records show. Both are out on bond and living in Hawaii as the federal court proceedings continue.

A pretrial hearing that had been scheduled for July 10 has been postponed to Sept. 9 as Poomaihealani reviews a potential plea deal.

June 2, 2026

Given that the Navy publishes names of service members who are convicted of crimes, I filed an appeal to NCIS to unredact the names of the two sailors mentioned in the investigative files who were convicted for alien smuggling.

NCIS quickly rejected my appeal. They said my interest in the case is “personal” and I “have not shown a public interest in the release of this information.” So according to them, there is no public interest in active duty Navy sailors convicted of moonlighting as coyotes.

[updated July 27, 2026, to note the Navy’s no comment]