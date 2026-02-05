Last June during a roving patrol in Los Angeles, two Border Patrol agents approached Mexican national Russell Gomez Dzul because they thought he looked “startled and nervous” when their paths crossed.

Gomez Dzul, 44, allegedly dropped the bicycle he was riding and ran. After a brief chase, the agents found him hiding between a car and a wall. They laid him out on the ground, pushed his head down and pulled his arms back to handcuff him, based on a judge’s description of bodycam footage.

Moments later, while detained in the back of their car, he allegedly assaulted Border Patrol agent Omar Ismail.

On Jan. 14, a jury found Gomez Dzul not guilty after a three-day trial. He’s still in ICE custody on an immigration detainer, according to the online detainee locator.

The case is one of the latest examples of how an increasing number of defendants charged with assaulting federal officers, spurred mainly by recent protests, are receiving not guilty verdicts, seeing their cases dismissed or charges reduced. In the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles, there have been 24 convictions, 23 counts dismissed, and six acquittals so far out of 102 cases charging defendants with assaulting officers, according to a list shared by a federal courts spokesperson.

In Gomez Dzul’s case, a report commencing criminal action filed two days after his arrest indicated that he was facing a felony charge. But the formal accusation filed nine days later downgraded that to one misdemeanor count.

In the months leading up to the trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys argued about the circumstances of Gomez Dzul’s arrest and whether it was relevant to the assault allegation. Border Patrol agents were actually in pursuit of someone else when they instead turned their attention to Gomez Dzul, court records show. It’s unclear based on court documents where exactly in L.A. they were.

Attorneys representing Gomez Dzul filed a pretrial motion asking the court to suppress all evidence against him gathered after his arrest, which they argued was unlawful.

“While chasing after, and losing, a different person, three Border Agents ran into Mr. Gomez Dzul, a bystander, riding his bicycle,” public defenders Cuauhtemoc Ortega, James S. Threatt and Hannah A. Bogen wrote. “Having lost sight of the individual they were originally chasing, the Border Agents focused their attention on Mr. Gomez Dzul, the closest brown-skinned man in the area.”

With Gomez Dzul in tow, the agents drove off minutes later to pick up two other agents who were in the middle of a mini protest that had broken out because of their presence in the area. The alleged assault by Gomez Dzul occurred as those agents tried to hurry into the vehicle. Agents claimed that he was “pushing forward toward the open door and thrusting his body forward in an active attempt to escape custody amid the chaotic environment.”

In a Nov. 21 decision, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brianna Fuller Mircheff agreed that the arrest was unlawful.

“At the time the arrest occurred, agents did not have probable cause to support an arrest,” Mircheff wrote. “When they put him into the car and drove away, agents knew Gomez Dzul looked nervously in their direction, rode away from them, and then hid behind a car. Based on those facts, the agent stated they ‘suspected’ Gomez Dzul was in the country unlawfully.”

Gomez Dzul’s arrest also took place less than a month before a federal judge in Los Angeles banned roving patrols that targeted people based on factors such as skin color and which language they speak, which the Supreme Court later overturned in a 6-3 vote.

But Mircheff added that “even if the initial interaction was unlawful, Gomez Dzul’s conduct in allegedly assaulting the agent was an intervening act that broke the chain of an illegality in the initial interaction.”

In a motion filed about one month before the trial, prosecutors asked the court to bar any argument during the trial about the legality of Gomez Dzul’s arrest.

“This case is not a referendum on immigration enforcement or Border Patrol policy,” Assistant U.S. Attorney JohnPaul Lecedre wrote. “It will present a single, narrow question for the jury: whether an already detained defendant forcibly assaulted a federal agent by kicking and pushing him during an attempt to exit a government vehicle after his apprehension.”

The defense filed a response arguing that prosecutors were trying “to blindfold the jury and bar them from knowing half of the story in this case.”

Magistrate Judge Mircheff sided with prosecutors Jan. 8, ruling that neither side could bring up details about the arrest unless the defense tried to argue it was relevant to Gomez Dzul acting in self defense.

Following a trial that included testimony from Border Patrol agent Ismail and multiple videos, the jury reported a unanimous not guilty verdict on the morning of the third day.

Gomez Dzul’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

[updated Feb. 5, 2026, PST with data from a federal courts spokesperson]