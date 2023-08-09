Meet the California resident who might sue your company if its website isn't accessible for people with disabilities
Six lawsuits have been filed so far in San Diego County Superior Court by one "tester" over the last year
Brittney Mejico lives in San Bernardino.
She is blind and relies on screen-reading software to use the internet and navigate websites.
She’s also on a mission as a “tester,” or a person who visits websites and public places to see how accommodating they are for those who have disabilities. (