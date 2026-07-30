Sheriff’s deputies in Downtown Los Angeles during a No Kings protest in June 2025. (Luke Harold)

For the first time this year, Los Angeles County counsel has released legal claims for damages that have been filed against the sheriff’s department in a partial response to my monthly public records requests.

Legal claims are allegations filed against the department that give the claimant and the county government, which oversees the sheriff, a chance to negotiate a resolution. If the two sides can’t come to terms, then the claimant can file a lawsuit.

Last year, following multiple protests in Downtown Los Angeles over federal immigration enforcement, I filed a records request with L.A. County counsel for all legal claims that were filed against the sheriff from May 1 to July 31. I wanted to see claims that resulted from the protests, but also whatever else.

Their office asked if I was willing to reduce the scope of my request. Maybe a tighter date range, maybe a more specific subcategory of legal claim, such as the ones involving officer misconduct.

But they didn’t actually invoke the provision in the California Public Records Act that allows them to reject the request for being too broad and overly burdensome to produce records. So I asked them to fulfill the request as written. And then 188 days later on Feb. 4, 2026, they produced 73 responsive legal claims.

When this year began, hoping to speed things up, I did begin filing records requests with L.A. County counsel on the first of every month asking for only the legal claims against the sheriff that involve officer misconduct or other wrongdoing.

On July 21, 170 days after my first request on Feb. 1 for misconduct-related claims filed in January, I finally got some records. Four claims that were filed in May, in response to my June 1 request for misconduct-related claims filed that month.

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Going from 73 records in 188 days, or 0.38 records per day, to 4 records in 170 days, or 0.02 records per day – a 94% decrease in efficiency btw – seems to be the opposite of their promise to “expedite” the process if I gave them a more targeted request, as they said in one of their many extension emails.

The L.A. Times reported on a notable claim filed against the sheriff’s department in January after a grenade killed three deputies, but the article seems to say they didn’t get the document directly from the county.

Anyway, here are the four legal claims that have been filed against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and released to me so far in 2026, which are now included in my police legal claims tracker:

The claimant was a passenger in the back of a vehicle that deputies stopped, then he was allegedly “violently slammed onto the ground chest-first with excessive and unreasonable force,” even though he said he “posed no threat to the officer.”

Deputies allegedly pulled a driver out of his car, causing a hip injury and other issues that required emergency hospitalization.

This one mentions a broken bedroom door during what seems to be a welfare check or something of that nature, but doesn’t seem to actually involve the L.A. County Sheriff.

Another broken door during a welfare check, this time by deputies at the San Dimas station.

And a few recent ones that have been filed against LAPD (I also file the same request for claims against LAPD, and the L.A. city attorney’s office produces all responsive records within days):

LAPD allegedly fired less-lethal projectiles at a photographer two separate times during one of the June 2025 protests against federal immigration enforcement, destroying the photographer’s camera and lens.

An LAPD K9 allegedly bit someone multiple times even though the victim was not being pursued by police and said he didn’t do anything to provoke the dog.

LAPD allegedly “wantonly and willfully beat” this claimant, “even when he was restrained and in a defenseless position while laying on the ground.”

This claimant alleges LAPD unlawfully arrested him and seized his property, including two “very rare very expensive out of production firearms.”