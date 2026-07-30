luke harold's substack

luke harold's substack

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Public records laws mean nothing if agencies can bury requesters in delay. The public has a right to know what claims are being filed against law enforcement, especially during protest-heavy periods involving force, arrests, property damage, K9 bites, and less-lethal munitions. Luke Harold’s comparison is devastating: Los Angeles city produces LAPD claims within days, while Los Angeles County drags sheriff-related claims across months. That gap tells a story. Transparency is not just about what government eventually releases. It is about whether the public can see misconduct allegations while they still matter.

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