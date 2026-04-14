(photo by chrisinphilly5448 on Flickr)

Several recent legal claims against the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office came from the county’s detention facilities, where there was an alleged sewage backup in someone’s cell, a severed finger and an assault.

Here are more legal claims against the sheriff and San Diego Police Department from my latest records requests:

(Note that these legal claims, which are an attempt to negotiate directly with a government agency before filing a lawsuit, contain allegations that were yet to be proven or disproven at the time they were submitted. Some may have been settled, rejected or progressed into court cases by now.)

A Vista Detention Facility nurse allegedly gave this claimant the wrong insulin medication, almost causing a diabetic coma.

A current prisoner at the Vista Detention Facility alleges that he had to clean sewage in his cell after a toilet backed up, and he wants $100,000. In another claim, he alleges medical staff ignored his high blood pressure. “I’m suffering, with a high likelihood of heart disease and other organ damage,” he wrote in that claim seeking $30,000.

The same claimant as above is seeking another $20,000 after he allegedly chipped his tooth on a granite pebble in his breakfast.

Another prisoner in Vista is seeking $10.3 million for a broken front tooth after he was allegedly assaulted by a cellmate.

A prisoner at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee alleges that she lost a finger while handling a metal floor grate in a claim for a to-be-determined amount.

A claimant allegedly “suffered physical, cardiovascular, and psychological injuries as a result of unsafe custodial conditions” and from being assaulted by another detainee during six days in custody last summer in San Diego Central Jail and Otay Mesa. The claim, seeking more than $25,000, alleges that some detainees used toilet paper rolls as pillows in a holding area with no beds or pillows.

This claimant is seeking $10 million in damages after a sheriff’s deputy allegedly shot and killed his dog Liddo Kiddo.

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Last September, San Diego police shot and killed Huy T. Ly, who was carrying what turned out to be a replica firearm, near 51st Street and Orange Avenue. A caller from a nearby elementary school told a dispatcher that it looked like he had a gun. Ly did not comply with police commands to show his hands, according to an edited eight-minute video posted by SDPD, and led them on a chase down an alley and onto an adjacent street. Then Ly pulled out the replica gun, which officers thought was real, before an officer fired the lethal shots. Ly’s mother filed a claim seeking $15 million from the city for “pain and grief.”

A 56-year-old driver is seeking at least $100,000 after a San Diego police officer allegedly rear-ended him last December, allegedly causing spinal fractures, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding and other “permanent and life-altering” injuries that required emergency surgery.

Not sure if this was a typo, but this claimant is asking the city for $999,999,999 after San Diego police allegedly grabbed him, threw him to the ground and broke his front tooth and glasses. The claimant was “scared, confused, and did not understand what the SDPD officers were doing, or why they were doing it.

The claimant, his brother and nephew were all allegedly handcuffed by San Diego police during a traffic stop in the Golden Hill section of San Diego, and police allegedly searched their car without probable cause or consent. Their claim asks for $300,000.

Also note that there’s nothing related to protests, unlike Los Angeles.